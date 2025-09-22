🚨Man convicted of wife's murder in Camden County home

💬 “I just snapped,” killer texted after deadly chokehold

🚓 Husband arrested after waiting near police station

A 53-year-old Camden County man who said in a text “I just snapped” has been convicted of his own wife’s murder.

Shawn Lichtfuss, was found guilty on Thursday of the chokehold killing of 38-year-old Stefani Caraway four years ago.

Quick jury verdict in South Jersey murder trial

After a six-day trial in Camden County Superior Court, the jury deliberated for just 45 minutes before returning its verdict last week.

"I'm sorry for doing this, I just snapped," Lichtfuss said in one of several text messages sent the morning of the killing, according to police.

NJ man guilty in Voorhees wife chokehold murder

Final texts revealed moments before wife found dead

On Aug. 3, 2021, at 10:58 a.m., Voorhees Police got a call about a well-being check at the home that Lichtfuss and Caraway shared with their children.

A person had received text messages from Lichtfuss in which he said goodbye and asked the person to take care of his son.

Lichtfuss sent similar text messages to a second person at 9:55 a.m.

"There are 3 cats here that’ll need you, and she had a fish and a lizard. I’m sorry _ for doing this. I just snapped," police said those messages read.

Shawn Lichtfuss guilty in Voorhees wife chokehold murder

Killer waited in car near police station after murder

Shortly after 11 a.m., Caraway’s body was found in a bedroom at the apartment in the 1400 block of Lincoln Drive where they lived.

Lichtfuss was not inside.

At 5:11 p.m. police spoke with a third person, who said earlier in the day, Lichtfuss said that he was going to the police department to turn himself in.

Lichtfuss was found sitting in a parked car at a gas station near Voorhees police headquarters.

He told detectives he had put his wife in a chokehold.

The medical examiner determined the cause of Caraway’s death to be neck compression and ruled the death a homicide.



Domestic violence victim Stefanie Caraway

Caraway mourned by family and friends as mother, animal lover

Caraway was mourned by loved ones in the days after her death, remembered as an animal lover and as a devoted mother and friend.

A vigil was held at the pet supply store where she was a manager, with video clips shared to Facebook.

Lichtfuss was slated for sentencing on Oct. 31, according to court records.

