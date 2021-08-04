VOORHEES — A man was charged with the death of his wife after she was found dead in a bedroom on Tuesday.

Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer said Voorhees police received a call just after 11 a.m. from someone who said they had received texts from Shawn Lichtfuss, 49, implying that he was going to harm himself.

Officers who went to Lichtfuss' home at the Village Apartments to perform a wellness check discovered the body of Stefanie Caraway, 38, but Lichtfuss was not there.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be choking and manner of death was homicide.

Lichtfuss was found around 6 p.m. in a car parked at the Royal Farms and taken to the police station, which is next to the convenience store, Mayer said.

He was charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility awaiting a detention hearing.

In a separate case in the state this week involving a domestic-violence homicide, Antonia Ashford, 44, was charged by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office with shooting her husband to death inside their Jackson home early Monday morning.

Roderick Ashford, 47, had been found dead on the floor with a gunshot to the face, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

