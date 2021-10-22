VOORHEES TWP. — The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that a grand jury has returned an indictment against a township man charged with the murder of his wife in August.

Shawn Lichtfuss, 49, remains charged with first-degree murder in the death of Stefanie Caraway, 38, according to a release. Caraway's body was found in a bedroom in Lichtfuss' residence on Aug. 3, prosecutors said, and Lichtfuss was arrested the same day.

In ruling the case a homicide, the medical examiner determined that neck compression, or choking, was the cause of Caraway's death.

Get our free mobile app

Following Lichtfuss' arrest, police provided the detail that he was apprehended in his car, which was parked at a local Royal Farms store adjacent to the township police station.

Authorities were initially called to Lichtfuss' home after being notified that he was sending text messages indicating an intention to harm himself.

Lichtfuss is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 1.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

Early voting locations in each NJ county Each county in the state will have between three and 10 early voting locations, open daily for the 2021 general election from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31. The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for Sundays, when they will close at 6 p.m.