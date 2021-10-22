Voorhees, NJ man indicted for wife’s murder inside couple’s home
VOORHEES TWP. — The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that a grand jury has returned an indictment against a township man charged with the murder of his wife in August.
Shawn Lichtfuss, 49, remains charged with first-degree murder in the death of Stefanie Caraway, 38, according to a release. Caraway's body was found in a bedroom in Lichtfuss' residence on Aug. 3, prosecutors said, and Lichtfuss was arrested the same day.
In ruling the case a homicide, the medical examiner determined that neck compression, or choking, was the cause of Caraway's death.
Following Lichtfuss' arrest, police provided the detail that he was apprehended in his car, which was parked at a local Royal Farms store adjacent to the township police station.
Authorities were initially called to Lichtfuss' home after being notified that he was sending text messages indicating an intention to harm himself.
Lichtfuss is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 1.
Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.