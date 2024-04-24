NJ wildfire burns 100+ acres in Wharton State Forest
🔥 The fire spread quickly and burned over 100 acres Wednesday morning
🔥 Conditions are ideal for wildfires, according to Meteorologist Dan Zarrow
🔥 It is the third significant wildfire of the year
Firefighters are battling a wildfire in the Wharton State Forest that started Wednesday morning.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service responded to a fire on County Line Road in Waterford and Shamong townships. It has burned over 300 acres as of 3 p.m. The fire is 40% contained.
Crews on the group are using a backfire operation to burn brush that could fuel the blaze. A helicopter is deployed for observation purposes as well.
No structures were threatened by the fire.
Wind speed, low humidity and dry brush create ideal wildfire conditions
Jackson Road was closed between Tremont Avenue and Atison Road. The Goshen Campground was closed. The Burnt Mill Trail, Goshen Pond Trail and Sleeper Creek Trail are closed.
No red flag warnings were in effect on Wednesday but conditions were still decent for fires, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.
"Wildfire risk is not dangerously high today. But the combination of elevated wind speeds, low humidity, and dry brush does present an increased chance of wildfire ignition and rapid spread," Zarrow said.
Zarrow said that winds gusting to 30 mph and temperatures in the 70s are making for even drier air than forecast.
The fire is the third significant wildfire of the year, according to the Forest Fire Service.
Chris Coleman contributed to this report
