An already struggling mall in NJ remains closed after major fire

🔥 The Voorhees Town Center was closed all weekend following a fire

🔥 Soot in air will keep most of the mall indefinitely

🔥 Anchor store Boscov's is open its regular hours

VOORHEES — The Voorhees Town Center remains closed except for one of its two anchor stores following a fire over the food court area Friday afternoon.

The mall on Somerdale Road in the Echelon section of Voorhees initially announced Friday afternoon's fire would keep the rest of the shopping center closed Saturday and Sunday because it spread into the mall’s ceiling space. Firefighters can be seen on video using axes to break into the roof.

The Magnolia Fire Department, one of nearly 20 fire companies that responded to the fire, said it used a thermal imaging camera to locate and extinguish possible hidden fires under the roof.

The mall on Sunday said the building is contaminated with soot. The mall will remain closed until further notice. Boscov's, however, is open at its normal hours.

Voorhees Township administrative offices, which are housed in the mall, are also closed Monday "to ensure the health and safety of residents and township employees."

ALSO READ: Man dies after arrest by police in Toms River

Mall faces economic struggles

First opened in 1970 as the Echelon Mall, struggled in 2004 when it lost its anchor store Sears. The mall was rebranded as the Voorhees Town Center in 2007. The mall's website lists 35 stores.

The food court has four full-service restaurants with other vacancies.

Like many malls it has continued to struggle with Macy's and JC Penney also closing in the past several years. The is owned by Namdar Realty Group after a deal to sell it in 2022 to Brandywine Acquisition & Development was canceled in 2020, according to the Sun Newspapers.

ALSO READ: 46 dogs rescued from fire near K9 resort

Response to a fire at the Voorhees Town Center 4/29/24 Response to a fire at the Voorhees Town Center 4/29/24 (Somerdale Fire Department) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Cutest pets in New Jersey — 2024 edition New Jersey 101.5 and PetCenter Old Bridge are looking for the Garden State's cutest pet in New Jersey! We received HUNDREDS of entries before we randomly selected our winner. Below are just SOME of the CUTEST critters that our listeners share their homes and lives with. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters New Jersey has a reputation for its famous and infamous gangs and mobsters. Some are still striking fear into communities throughout the state. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman