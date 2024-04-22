Man citing ‘medical episode’ dies after arrest in Toms River, NJ

🚨 Police tried to arrest a man with multiple warrants

TOMS RIVER — The Attorney General's Office is investigating the death of a man after being taken into police custody at a gas station on Friday.

Attorney General Matt Platkin said officers from the Island Heights and Toms River police departments and the Ocean County Sherriff’s Office attempted to arrest a man with several outstanding warrants sitting inside a parked vehicle around 1 p.m. He refused to get out, citing a medical episode, officials said.

Officers placed the man under arrest and provided medical attention before he was taken to Community Medical in Toms River. He was pronounced dead around 2:25 p.m.

The identity of the man or the nature of the medical episode was not disclosed.

State law requires an investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with law enforcement officers acting in their official capacity or while the individual is in custody. The investigation will be conducted by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

An increase in violent burglaries

It's the latest in a series of events involving Toms River police.

The front windows of Breakin Bread and New York Water Bagel, both on Fischer Boulevard, were broken with bricks during the early morning hours of April 17. A safe was removed from Breakin Bread while cash was stolen from New York Water Bagel.

In another burglary, thieves broke into the Venzina Jewelry store inside the Ocean County Mall. They stole $1 million worth of items from a safe inside an office on March 28, according to Toms River police.

An investigation has yet to determine any connection between the three incidents, officials said.

Toms River also faces an increase in carjackings and burglaries including one incident where thieves got away with $10,000 worth of jewelry and valuables.

