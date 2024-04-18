Cheers welcome Toms River, NJ police chief back to work after suspension

🔵 Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little was suspended for two days without pay

🔵 Supporters lined the sidewalk with signs, and gave the chief high fives and hugs

🔵 Little had support from fellow police chiefs and the NJ PBA

TOMS RIVER — Police Chief Mitch Little returned to his office Thursday to cheering supporters after a brief suspension.

The chief returned to work Thursday morning after a two-day unpaid suspension. Mayor Dan Rodrick told Patch the suspension was over an “administrative issue" but did not provide further explanation. Rodrick, who took office in January, and Little have been at odds over the Republican mayor's decision to fund new first responders with the salaries of two retiring police captains.

Supporters carrying signs lined the entrance to Toms River police headquarters and applauded as Little made his way into the building, stretched his arms and high-fived supporters. The chief also hugged a few supporters.

"Thank you so much. I love the support, the guys love the support. This department couldn't be more thankful. This is what it's all about. The community sticking together," Little said before going inside. "No Republican, no Democrat, no Black, white, we're all just one."

Supporters of Toms River Police Chief welcome him back after a suspension 4/18/24 Supporters of Toms River Police Chief welcome him back after a suspension 4/18/24 (Kory Koch, Townsquare Media) loading...

Support for Little

Little received support during his suspension from both the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police and New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association President Pat Colligan.

The NJSACOP said Rodrick “improperly and unlawfully” suspended Little without due process or giving him a chance to address allegations against him and hinted at possible future legal action.

"Chief Little has the full support of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police and we will stand by him as he continues to fight off meritless attacks from Mayor Roderick and his administration," South Brunswick Police Chief and NJSACOP spokesman Raymond J. Hayducka said in a statement.

Colligan called Rodrick “wholly unqualified to make any decisions relating to law enforcement” and looked forward to a recall of Rodrick.

Little has been with Toms River police since 1997 and was named chief in 2014.

Video courtesy Bob Vossler, Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little is welcomed back to police HQ after a two-day suspension Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little is welcomed back to police HQ after a two-day suspension (Kory Koch, Townsquare Media) loading...

Kory Koch and Phil Brilliant contributed to this report

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Cutest pets in New Jersey — 2024 edition New Jersey 101.5 and PetCenter Old Bridge are looking for the Garden State's cutest pet in New Jersey! We received HUNDREDS of entries before we randomly selected our winner. Below are just SOME of the CUTEST critters that our listeners share their homes and lives with. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5