Democratic officials get NJ school to cancel pro-Palestinian walkout

🔴 The walkout was scheduled for Friday during Passover

🔴 Two Camden County Commissioners called for its cancellation

🔴 A new event in May will take the walkout's place

VOORHEES — A walkout in support of Palestine by students at Eastern Regional High School has been canceled following an outcry by top Democratic officials in Camden County.

In its stead, a broader peace rally has been scheduled.

The walkout sanctioned by district administrators was scheduled for Friday afternoon in the football stadium during the school's lunch period.

Camden County Commissioners Jeffrey Nash and Melinda Kane called on Superintendent Robert S. Cloutier to cancel the event, arguing that it would happen during the Jewish holiday of Passover.

In a message to the school community, the district said "student leadership" held a conference with administrators on Wednesday. As a result, the "students agreed to cancel this week's event in order to meet together and plan a united rally in support of basic human rights for the innocent people on both sides of the conflict."

Nash announced Wednesday morning the walkout was canceled.

“We have been advised school administrators worked with students to come together and join hands for a rally for peace on May 20. They have decided to abandon the Palestinian protest during school during Passover,” Nash said in a written statement.

Nash is a former member of the Katz Jewish Community Center board and a founding member of Congregation Kol Ami. Kane is CEO of the Rowan University Rutgers Camden Board of Governors.

The Voorhees Township Committee also denounced the event saying that while they support free speech, the safety, physical and psychological well-being of students should be their priority.

Cloutier on Wednesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about the walkout cancellation.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

Jill Myra contributed to this report

Flyer promoting pro-Palestinian rally at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees Flyer promoting pro-Palestinian rally at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees (listener submitted) loading...

