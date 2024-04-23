NJ driver charged after crash killed mother of a baby girl
A 30-year-old Voorhees man has been arrested after a crash this month that killed a beloved state social worker, who also was a new mother.
Stephen Sirch was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, in connection with the death of 29-year-old Karina Castillo, from Clementon.
Investigators found that on April 3 after 2 p.m., Sirch was speeding in a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox westbound along the Black Horse Pike, when his SUV struck a 2011 Honda Civic, driven by Castillo.
Hamilton Township Police previously said that the contact between the vehicles sent Castillo’s Civic into oncoming traffic, where it was struck by an oncoming car.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Castillo has been remembered as having a passion for helping others, according to her obituary, which also said she was a recent resident of Pine Hill.
She was a social worker for the state Department of Children and Families.
A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $29,000 for her surviving fiancé and their baby daughter.
Sirch was being held at Atlantic County jail, pending a detention hearing.
