HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A 75-year-old Mays Landing woman is being held at Atlantic County jail after police found a dead body inside her home on Easter, according to authorities.

Eileen Bright is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and two counts of fourth-degree unlawful weapon possession.

Hamilton Township police were called to 13 Lewis Drive in Mays Landing shortly before 5:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

They found the body of 81-year-old Gary Johnson. He was declared dead at the scene.

13 Lewis Drive in Mays Landing

He had multiple wounds to his head and body, according to prosecutors.

An autopsy determined he had been killed by blunt force trauma and stab wounds, prosecutors said in an update early Monday afternoon.

Authorities did not disclose the relationship between Johnson and Bright.

New Jersey 101.5 has filed an open records request to obtain a criminal complaint for the charges against Bright. More information was expected to be released in the coming days.

Johnson and Bright both owned the home located within the Woods Landing community development, according to property records. They bought the property in 2019 for $200,000.

