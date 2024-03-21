NJ man who tried to kill mom 9 years ago finally succeeded, cops say
✅ Melba Daly was found dead in her home Wednesday afternoon
✅ Her son was charged with "murder and weapons offenses"
✅ Sean Daly admitted trying to kill his mother in 2015
HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A man who admitted to trying to kill his mother nine years ago was arrested Wednesday on a charge of murder.
Melba Daly, 74, was found dead inside her home on Quinn Avenue in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton by police after a 911 call was received around 11:40 a.m. An investigation led to the arrest of her 53-year-old son, Sean Daly.
Daly was charged with "murder and weapons offenses" and is being held pending a detention hearing.
Reynolds did not disclose the circumstances of what led police to Sean Daly or the details of Melba's homicide.
ALSO READ: Scooter rider dies after getting trapped under car in Linden, NJ
Tried to kill his mom in 2015
Sean Daly was indicted in 2015 on an attempted murder charge after his mother was found with multiple wounds to her upper body, according to the Press of Atlantic City.
State court records show Daly was sentenced in 2016 to four years in prison after pleading guilty.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Final flakes: When does snow season end in NJ?
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow
There's more St. Patrick's Day Parades left in NJ in 2024 (by date)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
New Jersey towns that cut their property taxes last year
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5