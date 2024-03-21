Scooter rider dies after getting trapped under car in Linden, NJ

🔴 Firefighters had to lift a vehicle off a scooter driver

🔴 The scooter driver passed away at a hospital

🔴 Scooters must follow the same rules of the road as bicycles

LINDEN — A man riding an electric scooter in the wrong direction died after being struck by a vehicle making a turn Wednesday afternoon.

Linden police said 46-year-old Lamar McBride of Roselle was driving the scooter south in the northbound lanes of Wood Avenue around 2:30 p.m. He was struck by a southbound vehicle making a left turn onto Gibbons Avenue, according to a preliminary investigation.

McBride became trapped underneath the vehicle, which had to be lifted by firefighters. He was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway. The specific types of vehicles involved were not disclosed.

Map shows Wood Avenue at Gibbons Avenue in Linden Map shows Wood Avenue at Gibbons Avenue in Linden (Canva) loading...

Liden's second fatal crash

Electric scooter riders in New Jersey must also follow the same rules of the road as bicycles. This includes riding in the same direction as traffic and stopping at red lights. Scooter riders are not required to have a license, insurance or registration.

It was the second fatal crash in Linden this year, according to State Police records.

