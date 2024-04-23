Another bone-in veal parm you have to try in NJ

It's no secret that I love food and appreciate any opportunity to find a quality restaurant that takes pride in what they plate for you.

One of the best meals you can get and it is truly the mark of a great restaurant when they do it right, bone-in veal parmigiana.

I've written about some great places around the Garden State. We've also asked our listeners to weigh in.

Last night our friends Sal and Gerri met me and Jodi at a great BYOB in Clark, 1051 Bistro.

Mayor Sal has been a friend for years and is currently running for re-election as mayor. He's running for his 7th term and is Clark's longest-serving mayor.

A member of the NJ Elected Officials "Hall of Fame" Mayor Sal has been a Clark institution for public service since the 1990s. He's had some controversy and has been under fire from the state AG and governor, but if the reception he gets on the street is any indicator, Sal will be holding onto his seat in 2024.

His friend Mike, known locally as "Mikey shirts". We started the night with a few shared appetizers and the one that topped the charts was a short rib bruschetta. Wow, perfect.

Although we were nearly full, we had to try the veal. Bone-in lightly breaded and covered with melty, top crisp cheese, it clearly earned a spot on our list of the best bone-in veal in New Jersey.

From the apps to the main to the delicious desserts, which included a salted caramel sorbet, you won't be disappointed that you stopped in.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

