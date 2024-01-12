Best bone-in veal meals you can find in NJ

It's no secret that I love veal.

Nothing beats a bone-in veal chop unless you add sauce and melty cheese, then you have one of the best meals you can get out at a restaurant.

After several friends continued to talk about the iconic restaurant in Atlantic City, Chef Vola's, I finally tried it. The bone-in veal chop parmigiana was one of the best meals I've had out to eat.

Years ago I met my friend Gennaro who owned "Gennaro's" in Princeton because I ordered the veal Milanese and chewed on the bone prompting him to come out and thank me.

He then launched "Gennaro's Market" in Kingston.

Since that incredible meal, I've been chasing "bone-in veal" across New Jersey.

Here are a few places you need to try:

La Mondina in Brielle

Trama's Trattoria in Long Branch

Breakin Bread on the Boulevard in Seaside Heights

The Edge Restaurant in Jackson

Toscano in Bordentown

