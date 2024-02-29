NJ now affected by Restaurant closures of national chains

It hasn't been a good year for Bloomin' Brands, owner of Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Fleming's, and Bonefish Grill. Only weeks ago the chain announced closures of all its locations in the state of Hawaii.

READ MORE: COULD OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE SHUTTER DOORS IN NEW JERSEY?

Now, even more locations have been added that include their other brands. In total, 41 locations nationwide have been shuttered as of February 29, 2024.

Although New Jersey was spared in the past, it doesn't appear to be this time. As of February 23, 2024, when the additional restaurant locations were announced, the Bonefish Grill closed permanently in Secaucus, NJ.

According to patch.com, the news came with little to no warning for both the community and employees. "Everyone in Secaucus is stunned by the abrupt — and permanent — closure of the Bonefish Grill in town."

Restaurant chains in general have been struggling over the past several years mainly due to rising costs and razor-thin profit margins. On top of that, foot traffic and overall spending have been down for many chains in general.

Bonefish Grill in Secaucus, NJ, Permanently Closed Google Maps (Julia Lin) via Canva loading...

According to patch.com, "The Secaucus Bonefish Grill had been in business for 19 years." And although some employees may have seen their employment end abruptly, the chain is trying to make good with those it can.

Parent company Bloomin' Brands has said it would try to help relocate some affected employees to nearby restaurants they own, which includes Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba's Italian Grill, both of which were unaffected in New Jersey from the February 23 round of closures.

Although unconfirmed by Bloomin' Brands, it's been said that the decision to close the Secaucus location was due to underperformance. The nearest Bonefish Grill locations for Secaucus are now in Paramus and Pine Brook.

NJ company layoffs announced in 2024 New Jersey saw over 14,000 total layoffs in 2023, according to WARN data. By late February, there were 11 different notices of layoffs — including three company cutting 80 or more positions in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt