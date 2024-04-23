Popular NJ food company among top 3 most trusted in America
It's really great to see New Jersey be represented when it comes to national rankings. It's even better when that ranking lands in the top 3.
But that's exactly what happened when Newsweek announced the nation's most trustworthy companies of 2024. Not only did one New Jersey company make the top 3, but 19 home-based companies overall made the cut. That's pretty incredible for any state when you stop and think about it.
Take the Food & Beverage category, for example. Number one in that category for 2024 goes to Quaker Oats, which is based in Chicago, Illinois. Kellanova landed the number 2 spot, which is based in Battle Creek, Michigan.
But the next one is where we bring it back home. Ranking as the third most-trustworthy company in the United States in the food & beverage category is none other than Newark-based Campbell Soup Company.
And who doesn't love a great bowl of Campbell's soup on a chilly day, or a round of spaghettios for that warm afternoon lunch? Great to see them so high on the list.
Aside from Campbell's, there are even more great New Jersey companies that made the list of the most trustworthy in America. Below is a look at all 19 of them organized by industry and ranking for their respective category.
Afterward, we'll take a look at the fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey. Will your company or job be on either list? Let's take a look.
These are America's 2024 Most Trustworthy Companies Based in NJ
Food & Beverage
- 03 - Campbell Soup Company - Camden
- 32 - B&G Foods - Parsippany
- 47 - J&J Snack Foods - Pennsauken
Grocery / Convenient Stores
- 22 - Wakefern (ShopRite) - Keasbey
Retail
- 08 - Barnes & Noble - Basking Ridge
- 53 - Burlington Stores - Burlington
Textile, Clothing, Luxury Goods
- 22 - The Children's Place - Secaucus
- 25 - Movado Group - Paramus
Healthcare, Life Sciences
- 26 - BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) - Franklin Lakes
- 28 - Bristol-Myers Squibb - Princeton
- 32 - Merck & Co - Kenilworth
- 33 - Quest Diagnostics - Secaucus
Travel, Dining, Leisure
- 04 - Wyndham Hotels & Resorts - Parsippany
Energy, Utilities
- 06 - American Water Works - Camden
Real Estate / Housing
- 08 - Anywhere Real Estate - Madison
Transport, Logistics, Packaging
- 17 - NFI Industries - Camden
Energy & Utilities
- 30 - Public Service Enterprise Group - Newark
Consumer Goods
- 36 - freshpet - Secaucus
Software / Telecommunications
- 37 - ADP - Roseland
LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
RELATED: NJ-based retailer among 50 biggest in America for 2024
America's new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
UP NEXT: NJ-based retailer among 50 biggest in America for 2024
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.