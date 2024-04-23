Popular NJ food company among top 3 most trusted in America

It's really great to see New Jersey be represented when it comes to national rankings. It's even better when that ranking lands in the top 3.

But that's exactly what happened when Newsweek announced the nation's most trustworthy companies of 2024. Not only did one New Jersey company make the top 3, but 19 home-based companies overall made the cut. That's pretty incredible for any state when you stop and think about it.

Take the Food & Beverage category, for example. Number one in that category for 2024 goes to Quaker Oats, which is based in Chicago, Illinois. Kellanova landed the number 2 spot, which is based in Battle Creek, Michigan.

(Canva, Townsquare Media)
But the next one is where we bring it back home. Ranking as the third most-trustworthy company in the United States in the food & beverage category is none other than Newark-based Campbell Soup Company.

And who doesn't love a great bowl of Campbell's soup on a chilly day, or a round of spaghettios for that warm afternoon lunch? Great to see them so high on the list.

Aside from Campbell's, there are even more great New Jersey companies that made the list of the most trustworthy in America. Below is a look at all 19 of them organized by industry and ranking for their respective category.

Afterward, we'll take a look at the fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey. Will your company or job be on either list? Let's take a look.

Bloomberg
These are America's 2024 Most Trustworthy Companies Based in NJ

Food & Beverage

  • 03 - Campbell Soup Company - Camden
  • 32 - B&G Foods - Parsippany
  • 47 - J&J Snack Foods - Pennsauken

Grocery / Convenient Stores

  • 22 - Wakefern (ShopRite) - Keasbey

Retail

  • 08 - Barnes & Noble - Basking Ridge
  • 53 - Burlington Stores - Burlington

Textile, Clothing, Luxury Goods

  • 22 - The Children's Place - Secaucus
  • 25 - Movado Group - Paramus
Photo via spukkato
Healthcare, Life Sciences

  • 26 - BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) - Franklin Lakes
  • 28 - Bristol-Myers Squibb - Princeton
  • 32 - Merck & Co - Kenilworth
  • 33 - Quest Diagnostics - Secaucus

Travel, Dining, Leisure

  • 04 - Wyndham Hotels & Resorts - Parsippany

Energy, Utilities

  • 06 - American Water Works - Camden

Real Estate / Housing

  • 08 - Anywhere Real Estate - Madison
Rawf8
Transport, Logistics, Packaging

  • 17 - NFI Industries - Camden

Energy & Utilities

  • 30 - Public Service Enterprise Group - Newark

Consumer Goods

  • 36 - freshpet - Secaucus

Software / Telecommunications

  • 37 - ADP - Roseland
Canva
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.

