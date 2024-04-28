New Jersey’s favorite pie flavor is an unusual choice

April 28 is National Blueberry Pie Day, not to be confused with National Pie Day on January 13, or National Pi Day on March 14. The end of April is all about that blueberry filling.

According to data collected by InstaCart, there are a handful of states that seem to prefer blueberry over all other flavors of pie. Their survey, of course, was all about National Pi Day, but we can focus on the flavors that individuals prefer.

But before we get to what the Great Garden State likes (and yes, it's a bit of an odd choice for New Jersey), let's first see where blueberry is a favorite.

Blueberry Pie

When it comes to celebrating the blueberry, some states go all out. And when it comes to pie, these four states choose it as their top-notch preference.

And that top-notch choice is thanks to the wild blueberries from Maine (But we can argue that Jersey blueberries are where it's really at). And as you might've guessed, states around Maine are the ones that prefer blueberry pie as their favorite.

Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island all want that blueberry filling, and who can blame them? So you know they'll all be celebrating on April 28 for National Blueberry Pie Day.

Apple Pie

Before we get to New Jersey's favorite, let's check out the one that's about as American as it gets. Although not all states selected apple pie as their favorite, it is a favorite overall in the United States.

In fact, over 27% of Americans said apple pie was their favorite kind. That puts apple pie as the number one choice overall in the nation.

National Apple Pie Day, by the way, is May 13. So for those who love apples baked in, that is your day.

New Jersey's favorite

So now that we know that good-old American apple pie is the nation's favorite overall, and blueberry pie is preferred in the northeast, what is New Jersey's favorite?

Did we stay with the national trend of apple (Pennsylvania did and chose that as its favorite), or did we also go blueberry? Or, how about pumpkin?

Nope, it's none of those. In fact, New Jersey's favorite might be a bit of an odd choice for a state that also brags about its blueberries (sorry, Maine, but our blueberries are certainly better to us). In New Jersey, the win goes to Boston Cream.

Boston Cream Pie

Seems kind of odd that our favorite collectively is Boston cream pie and not something like blueberry and apple. But, it's still a delicious choice no matter how you look at it (National Boston Cream Pie Day, by the way, is October 23).

Now, is this survey correct when it comes to our readers and listeners? Do we actually prefer Boston cream pie over all other flavors? Let's have some fun and share our favorites in the comments.

And also, let's throw in the best way to enjoy pie. Do you enjoy it with vanilla ice cream? Maybe whipped cream and a cherry on top? Or, will a simple cup of coffee do the trick?

DID YOU KNOW?: America's favorite french fries are here in New Jersey

