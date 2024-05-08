Insane co-pay that forced one NJ patient to skip procedure

Before we even get to this ridiculous co-pay, let's first set a benchmark when it comes to how expensive our state is. More specifically, property taxes.

And there's a reason we're doing that first. I want you to look at how high our property taxes are around the Garden State just so we have a general idea as to how much we pay every year.

Yes, the list is long, but that's only because it dives into every corner of the Garden State. There's a reason we're hitting this first before diving into the co-pay (feel free to scroll past once you see your city).

From taxes to co-pays

Again, I know that list was long, but it was just to give an idea of the high cost of property taxes all throughout New Jersey. The point is, that we already pay an absurd amount just to live here.

This is why it came as such a shock to me to learn about one of my neurologist's other patients who needed to get a procedure done. This came up because we were talking about how much more confusing and expensive healthcare has been getting as of late.

This other patient of my doctors went to the hospital to get this procedure done. It's something she's had before here and needs it as part of her treatment.

But this time, she declined it. And the reason? The hospital wanted a $3,200 co-pay just for showing up!

$3,200 Insanity!

I know the hospital, as it's one I've had billing and insurance issues with as well. It's part of the reason why the procedure I need to get every year was moved from that very same hospital to a private facility.

Amazingly, this new facility just needs your standard co-pay and that's it. So surprises or anything like that. And that's exactly what this other patient did too.

In fact, their treatment was 100% covered by the private facility. As for why the hospital wanted $3,200 upfront is just plain wrong.

Co-pay = Property taxes?

And that's why I wanted you to see the average property taxes across New Jersey compared to this insane co-pay. Why a hospital wants to charge a rate up-front that rivals some of our town's property taxes is beyond me.

But billing and insurance issues have been more and more common lately when it comes to medical, and it's very unfortunate. If something with the cost doesn't seem right, question it.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.