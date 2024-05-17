Time’s running out for NJ’s spring street fairs of 2024

We're now well into the spring season, with the unofficial kickoff of the summer season right around the corner. Before you know it, we'll be diving into all sorts of summer fun New Jersey has to offer.

But with that also comes the wind-down of other types of events. Ones that might've started out strong in April but will soon be closing their chapter for the 2024 season.

One of those types of events is New Jersey's street fairs. It's hard to believe how fast time goes, but we're almost to that point where they go on hiatus for the summer.

The good news is, that New Jersey's street fairs do return come the fall, with only one making an appearance in late August. It's much like the holiday seasons went time goes in the blink of an eye.

The Spring Red Bank and Highland Park street fairs, for example, are just a few that have already passed. Fortunately, we still have about a month left of street fairs happening across the Garden State.

Once we get to the official beginning of summer, they will disappear until September (again, with one exception in late August). So consider this your friendly reminder that if you haven't had a chance to get out there yet that time is running out (the last one for the Spring Season will be June 23).

Here's a look at those street fairs that remain, as well as a peak into the fall 2024 season.

