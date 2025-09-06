It's hard to believe that the summer season is nearly in the rearview mirror across New Jersey. Before you know it, the cool crisp air of fall will arrive and we'll be trading in the shorts and flip-flops for hoodies and jackets.

We've already passed the unofficial end of summer, but still have a few weeks left until the first official day of fall arrives. Despite that, there are still a few more summer-like events happening across the state before we officially bid the summer season of 2025 farewell forever.

One such event is happening along the Bayshore region of the Jersey Shore. For those who are unfamiliar with this region, it's the portion of the Jersey Shore that borders the Raritan in Monmouth and Middlesex counties.

September Wind and Sea Festival

Dubbed as "a celebration of all things water," the Monmouth County Park System's Wind and Sea Festival comes to Bayshore Waterfront Park in Port Monmouth, NJ. And this really is a celebration.

Not only will you experience beach and summer vibes, it's also happening on the final official weekend of summer. And what a perfect event to celebrate the summer season one last time.

Activities include kayaking, kite flying, fishing, sandcastle building, and much more. Plus plenty of activities for the kids, and even food vendors to help keep everyone energized.

It's going to be a great way to send off the summer of 2025, and you're invited to attend.

Festival details

The Wind and Sea Festival is happening on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Bayshore Waterfront Park in Port Monmouth, NJ from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. And of course, all activities are weather permitting (more details can be found here).

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.