Valentine's Day is right around the corner, but not everyone in New Jersey is looking forward to it. Yes, some can't wait to get out and celebrate with that special someone, and there are plenty of events being hosted for them.

Especially this year since Valentine's Day is on a Friday. That means the Valentine's celebrations will actually extend throughout the weekend.

Again, great for those who want to celebrate, but not so much for those who don't. Fortunately, there are events that might make it worthwhile for that particular group of individuals.

One in particular is happening in Asbury Park. A very anti-Valentine's themed event.

All Love, for No Love

Founded and hosted by Jersey's very talented Megan O'Shea is the Eighth Annual Anti-Valentine’s Day Songwriting Contest. Local artists perform their very own songs that go against the typical Valentine's Day vibe.

Look, most of us have been burnt before in previous relationships, and that's kind of the vibe you can expect in a fun and creative way. Best of all? You don't have to be single to attend.

Come alone or with that special someone and enjoy an evening of anti-Valentine's fun. Love stinks sometimes, but it doesn't mean we can't get creative about it.

Plus, all original songs will be judged with prizes being awarded. It really is a very fun twist to the typical Valentine's Day celebration.

When & Where

The Eighth Annual Anti-Valentine’s Day Songwriting Contest is taking place at the Soundbooth at the Asbury in Asbury Park on Saturday, February 15, 2025, from 7 to 10 p.m.

And just before the contest begins, enjoy celebrity psychic medium Sarah Potter at 6 p.m. Two great events to take your loved one... or, a group of friends to.

No mushy-gushy love here. Just the very best from true local artists. Details of the evening can be found here.

