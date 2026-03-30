Jersey Jake Thistle is in the Top 14 on American Idol — and if you watched Monday night's first live show from Hollywood, you already know he belongs there.

The 22-year-old from Paramus took the stage at 8:55 p.m. on Songs of Faith Night and delivered a version of John Hiatt's "Have a Little Faith in Me" that stopped the room. Clear. Soulful. Unmistakably Jersey. When Jake reached up and belted "And I will hold you up" — I got chills. The kind you don't manufacture. The kind that just happen when someone is really, truly in it.

The judges react: standing ovations and serious praise

The judges felt it too.

Lionel Richie was visibly moved by the back half of the performance, telling Jake he loved it and to keep knocking them out. That from a man who has forgotten more about music than most people will ever know.

Carrie Underwood gave Jake a standing ovation. She told him point blank what the rest of us were already thinking — that the music just flows right out of him, and that he carries himself like a pro. Coming from Carrie Underwood, that is not a compliment you brush off. That is a credential.

Luke Bryan added that at just 22, Jake already seems like a seasoned professional. Three judges, three versions of the same message — this kid is for real.

Ryan Seacrest, never one to miss a moment, told Jake on camera that he reminds him of Tom Cruise. Make of that what you will, but Seacrest has been doing this long enough to know when someone has it.

Jake on the Jersey music scene: "an amazing breeding ground for creativity"

Earlier in the day Jake joined Steve Trevelise on NJ 101.5, and when Trev told him he was way beyond his years, Jake gave an answer that every Jersey music fan should hear. He said it really comes down to being around the New Jersey music scene and getting to work with so many incredible artists. He called it an amazing breeding ground for creativity.

He is not wrong. Jake has been doing the work long before American Idol came calling. He has performed at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park — the same legendary stage that helped launch some of the biggest names in the history of Jersey music. When a 22-year-old from Paramus is already earning his spot on that stage, you know the talent is real. New Jersey has been producing world-class musicians for generations and Jake Thistle is the latest proof of that.

Top 12 results delayed — NJ fans will have to wait one more week

Now for the part that requires some patience. Going into the final commercial break Monday night, Ryan Seacrest promised that the Top 12 results were coming when the show returned. Then the announcement came that in the interest of complete accuracy, the results would be held until the top of next Monday night's show.

So Jersey Jake fans, you know what to do.

Have a little faith.

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