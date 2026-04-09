🔴Two NJ women arrested after allegedly stealing $800+ in steaks, salmon, and groceries from a Paramus Lidl.

🔴Suspects caught outside a rideshare vehicle as police found stolen items in plain view.

🔴 One woman faces additional charges for giving false ID and hiding active warrants.

PARAMUS — Two New Jersey women were arrested for shoplifting more than $800 worth of groceries at a discount supermarket chain in Paramus yesterday.

Paramus shoplifting incident at Lidl leads to police response

On Wednesday, April 8, just after noon, members of the Paramus Police Department responded to a report of a shoplifting in progress at Lidl on Route 17 South.

Suspects accused of stealing steaks, salmon, and groceries

Someone inside the German-owned international discount supermarket saw two women stealing assorted food items, including steaks and fresh salmon, shoving them in multiple shopping bags, then leaving the store without paying, Paramus Chief of Police Robert Guidetti said.

The witness told police he tried to block the suspects’ blue Honda Civic with his red Jeep.

Paramus police say two women shoplifted more than $800 worth of steaks and salmon from Lidl (Paramus PD) Paramus police say two women shoplifted more than $800 worth of steaks and salmon from Lidl (Paramus PD) loading...

Police discover $800 in stolen goods inside the vehicle

The suspects, Christie A. Moss, 50, of Upper Saddle River, and Simone S. Bullock, 37, of Hackensack, were standing outside the vehicle when the police arrived.

During their investigation, officers saw four shopping bags in plain view sitting on the back seat of the Honda containing the steak, fish, and other stolen items, worth $808, Guidetti said.

Neither suspect had a receipt as proof of purchase to show the officer.

Additional charges filed after false ID and outstanding warrants uncovered

It was also determined that the vehicle the women were trying to get into belonged to a rideshare driver, who was waiting to get paid.

In addition to the shoplifting, Bullock is also in trouble for providing false ID to officers in an attempt to hide active warrants issued by the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, Guidetti said.

Both women were arrested. Moss and Bullock were charged with possession of stolen property. Bullock was also charged with hindering.

They remain in the Bergen County Jail.

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