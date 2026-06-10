North Jersey is home to NJ’s most passive-aggressive road

New Jersey drivers have a reputation for being aggressive, but I don’t always find that to be the case.

Sure, we drive fast and occasionally do the famous ‘Jersey slide,’ but all things considered, we’re not that terrible.

There are drivers on our roads that are far more annoying.

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While we talk a lot about road rage in the Garden State, what may be worse than aggressive driving (at least from a mental standpoint) is the passive-aggressive driving.

Think of the drivers who won’t let you in during a merge.

Or the person who decides to speed up when you signal that you’re trying to get in their lane.

They may not be the worst drivers on the roads, but they certainly aren’t helping to make them safer.

SEE ALSO: My fear list of freak accidents on NJ roads just got longer

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Where are the most passive-aggressive drivers in New Jersey?

On a quest to find roads in the country where driving manners seem to be optional, American River Wellness researched what routes in each state had the most passive-aggressive driving patterns.

They surveyed thousands of drivers across the nation to see how bad it was and what others were doing.

The most commonly reported behavior was drivers cutting across lanes at the last second, chosen by 23% of respondents.

Close behind were motorists refusing to let cars pull out from side roads or parking lots (16%), followed by tailgating without overtaking (11%).

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What’s the worst road in the Garden State?

The study found that Route 17 through Paramus is where our pettiness reaches an all time high, describing the stretch of road as turning “traffic into a fill-contact personality test.”

Here’s what they found:

Between malls, jughandles, restaurant entrances, commuters, side roads, and drivers who know exactly which lane they should have been in half a mile ago, the corridor creates endless opportunities for petty road behavior.

In the ranking of most passive-aggressive roads, two other spots in New Jersey made the list:

🚗 Nassau Street, Princeton

🚗 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair/Bloomfield

You can read the full study here

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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