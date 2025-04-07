My fear list of freak accidents on NJ roads just got longer

We’ve all known how bad potholes have been on New Jersey roads, but the sinkholes in the past few weeks have pretty much told us, “hold my beer.”

Road conditions have been especially bad on Routes 80 and 287.

One sinkhole became a huge problem for drivers in Rockleigh on Friday morning but I’ll get to that in a second.

We already had enough to worry about on NJ roads, whether the fear is rational or not.

Rational fear: Deer running out of nowhere.

Especially bad during rutting season, seeing so many deer carcasses on the side of the roads has given me a phobia of hitting one.

That nightmare became a reality a few years ago when a deer ran into my driver’s side door on 195 E. I couldn’t use my car for at least a month.

Irrational fear: Log trucks.

All thanks to the opening scene of Final Destination 2, when I see a log truck driving in front of me I’ll do pretty much anything to get around it.

I don’t need that kind of stress in my life.

Rational fear: Critters getting into your car and you don’t see them until you’re driving.

This recently happened to a family member who had a mouse scurrying around the floor of her car.

I would not have handled it as well as she did.

Slightly irrational fear: Tires flying off of other vehicles onto yours.

I know it happens, I’ve seen it happen. But I definitely think about it more than I should. Especially after I saw it happen recently.

A fear that had previously been irrational but is becoming increasingly rational: The massive sinkholes.

Massive sinkholes in New Jersey

Friday morning, a sinkhole opened up after a water main break, according to the Northvale Police Department.

They were dispatched after a driver was traveling along Volvo Drive in Rockleigh, NJ couldn’t see the opening. The car plunged into the water-filled sinkhole and was luckily able to make it out.

The Rockleigh and Norwood fire departments assisted at the scene.

So drive safe out there, fellow New Jerseyans, it can be pretty rough out there. Especially if you’re on any of these roads.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

