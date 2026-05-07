NJ’s only drive-in movie theater nominated for nation’s Top 20
USA Today is out again with their 10Best nominations. Unlike recently, when only one New Jersey diner was nominated among the 20 nominees for 10Best diners, I’m not mad at them this time.
They only nominated one New Jersey drive-in movie theater but that’s because we have only one left.
Hard to believe when we once ruled the landscape but now we are down to a single drive-in that closed in 1987 and then reopened in 2004.
The Delsea Drive-in in Vineland has been nominated and we should all root for this last remaining gem to make the final 10. According to NJ.com Dr. John DeLeonardis and his wife Jude, bought the Delsea and faithfully brought it back to life. The Delsea shows double features on two different screens. They just began their newest season on April 3.
You can vote for this awesome Jersey drive-in here.
Meanwhile, here are the other 19 nominees from around the country.
Shankweiler’s Drive-In Theater — Orefield, Pennsylvania
The Mahoning Drive-In Theater — Lehighton, Pennsylvania
Bengie Drive-in Theatre — Middle River, Maryland
Four Brothers Drive-In — Amenia, New York
The Family Drive-in Theater — Stephens City, Virginia
Park Place Drive-In Theater — Marion, Virginia
Dependable Drive-In — Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Evergreen Drive-In Theater — Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania
Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In Theater — Gibson City, Illinois
Route 66 Drive-In Theater — Springfield, Illinois
Skyview Drive-In — Belleville, Illinois
Holiday Drive-In — Rockport, Indiana
Skyway Drive-In Theater — Fish Creek, Wisconsin
Pink Cadillac Drive-In Theater — Centerville, Tennessee
Galaxy Drive-In Theater — Ennis, Texas
Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theater — New Braunfels, Texas
Holiday Twin Drive-In — Fort Collins, Colorado
Admiral Twin Drive-in — Tulsa, Oklahoma
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