NJ’s only drive-in movie theater nominated for nation’s Top 20

USA Today is out again with their 10Best nominations. Unlike recently, when only one New Jersey diner was nominated among the 20 nominees for 10Best diners, I’m not mad at them this time.

They only nominated one New Jersey drive-in movie theater but that’s because we have only one left.

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Hard to believe when we once ruled the landscape but now we are down to a single drive-in that closed in 1987 and then reopened in 2004.

The Delsea Drive-in in Vineland has been nominated and we should all root for this last remaining gem to make the final 10. According to NJ.com Dr. John DeLeonardis and his wife Jude, bought the Delsea and faithfully brought it back to life. The Delsea shows double features on two different screens. They just began their newest season on April 3.

You can vote for this awesome Jersey drive-in here.

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Meanwhile, here are the other 19 nominees from around the country.

Shankweiler’s Drive-In Theater — Orefield, Pennsylvania

The Mahoning Drive-In Theater — Lehighton, Pennsylvania

Bengie Drive-in Theatre — Middle River, Maryland

Four Brothers Drive-In — Amenia, New York

The Family Drive-in Theater — Stephens City, Virginia

Park Place Drive-In Theater — Marion, Virginia

Dependable Drive-In — Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Evergreen Drive-In Theater — Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania

Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In Theater — Gibson City, Illinois

Route 66 Drive-In Theater — Springfield, Illinois

Skyview Drive-In — Belleville, Illinois

Holiday Drive-In — Rockport, Indiana

Skyway Drive-In Theater — Fish Creek, Wisconsin

Pink Cadillac Drive-In Theater — Centerville, Tennessee

Galaxy Drive-In Theater — Ennis, Texas

Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theater — New Braunfels, Texas

Holiday Twin Drive-In — Fort Collins, Colorado

Admiral Twin Drive-in — Tulsa, Oklahoma

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New Jersey using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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LOOK: Every Kid Wanted to Go to These Famous TV and Movie Locations Before Google Earth and instant streaming, your imagination had to do the traveling, and TV and movies were your passport. From pirate coves to suburban streets, these were the places every kid dreamed of visiting. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz