🔵 New Jersey recorded more antisemitic physical assaults in 2025 than ever before.

🏫 New Jersey schools reported 188 antisemitic incidents, including swastika graffiti.

📈 Bergen County led the state in reported incidents as officials warn hate levels remain elevated.

New Jersey reported more physically violent antisemitic assaults in 2025 than ever before, according to a concerning new report from the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL counted 20 antisemitic physical assaults in New Jersey last year. That means a tenth of all antisemitic attacks throughout the country — 203 of them — happened here in the Garden State.

Incidents that simply involve a Jewish victim are not counted. To make the ADL audit, the attacker's motivation must be based on the victim's Jewish identity, said Scott Richman, ADL New York/New Jersey Regional Director.

Antisemitic incidents in New Jersey remain far above pre-Oct. 7 levels

The assaults are part of a larger trend throughout New Jersey and the rest of the country. In New Jersey, antisemitism surged after the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre that Hamas unleashed on Israel, which killed over 1,200 people, including 46 Americans. The number of antisemitic incidents in the state more than doubled from 2022 to 2023.

New Jersey is still feeling the effects of that sharp increase. In 2025, there were 687 reported antisemitic incidents — a barely noticeable drop of 4% from the year before. Most were harassment, and a third were vandalism. New Jersey ranks third nationwide for the most antisemitic incidents.

"For the most part, the war in Gaza has ended, yet we're seeing that incidents are not going back to anywhere near where they were pre-10/7. So, our concern is that this is a new normal," said Richman.

Reported antisemitic incidents in New Jersey declined by 4% in 2025, totaling 687 incidents. (Anti-Defamation League of New York/New Jersey) Reported antisemitic incidents in New Jersey declined by 4% in 2025, totaling 687 incidents. (Anti-Defamation League of New York/New Jersey) loading...

Swastika graffiti and antisemitic harassment reported in New Jersey schools

A disturbing trend has also emerged in New Jersey schools. Around 27% of all antisemitic incidents in New Jersey last year happened in non-Jewish schools. That includes multiple schools where graffiti of swastikas was found in bathrooms and on desks, according to the ADL.

With 188 reported antisemitic incidents in schools last year, New Jersey had more reports than schools in any other state. According to Richman, that's partially because New Jersey has the most robust reporting system in the nation — the ADL can't account for cases of harassment or vandalism that go uncounted in other states.

ADL's 2025 Audit recorded antisemitic incidents in 20 of 21 New Jersey counties. (Anti-Defamation League of New York/New Jersey) ADL's 2025 Audit recorded antisemitic incidents in 20 of 21 New Jersey counties. (Anti-Defamation League of New York/New Jersey) loading...

Bergen County, Ocean County among hardest-hit areas

Some counties recorded far more antisemitism than others; Bergen County saw the most with 139 incidents. Richman said communities like Teaneck and Englewood have seen more than their share of hate simply because they have a larger Jewish population. Ocean County had the fifth most with 50 incidents.

"This is beyond unacceptable for Jersey and our nation. We must fight this scourge of hate," said U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District.

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