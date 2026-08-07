⚠️ Prosecutors say four men ran a violent human trafficking operation centered in Camden.

💊 Investigators allege the victims were controlled through drugs, threats and constant intimidation.

⚖️ The four defendants now face multiple first-degree human trafficking and racketeering charges.

A group of men is charged with running a human trafficking operation in New Jersey that terrorized two women and forced them to have sex with five men every weekday.

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Camden resident Keith Woodson, 40, is accused of running the violent prostitution venture with the help of three conspirators. The Attorney General's Office said all four men carried guns and used the firearms to intimidate and threaten their victims.

“This indictment describes a cycle of violence and abuse that was used to force the victims into prostitution,” Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said.

Prosecutors say drugs and violence kept victims under control

Investigators found that Woodson met one victim as she got off a bus in Camden. Woodson preyed on her drug addiction and promised that he could help her make $1,000 in one day, authorities said. The woman told detectives that Woodson gave her ecstasy, Percocet and Adderall, among other drugs, while expecting her to earn $1,000 through prostitution every day.

Chillingly, the woman said she would receive pictures of herself from Woodson. The photos were of her walking down the street and shopping — Woodson's way to prove that he was watching her every move, according to state prosecutors.

The situation quickly escalated to violence; the woman told investigators that if she refused to work, Woodson would choke her until she passed out, and threatened to kill her and her family.

A bus stop in Camden in 2018 (Google Maps) A bus stop in Camden in 2018 (Google Maps)

Second victim describes daily exploitation

A second woman provided more details about the operation's inner workings. She told detectives that Woodson arranged the hotel rooms and solicited clientele. He posted her photo on an illicit website and even enticed men at bars and a convenience store, authorities said.

Authorities said this second victim was forced to perform sex acts against her will with five men daily, Monday through Friday, because she was afraid Woodson would hurt her and her family.

Four men face racketeering and human trafficking charges

On Friday, the Attorney General's Office announced charges against the four men. The state prosecutor's Human Trafficking Unit conducted the investigation.

Woodson's three associates have been identified as Lee Byrd, 62, of Philadelphia; Raymond Cooper, 48, of Sicklerville; and Andre Lindsey, 41, of Woodlynne. They're accused of driving the victims to various hotels and standing watch.

All four men are charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit human trafficking, promoting organized street crime, human trafficking by threat of harm, and human trafficking by drug facilitation, all first-degree crimes, plus third-degree conspiracy to promote prostitution and conspiracy to commit financial facilitation of criminal activity.

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