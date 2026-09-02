Big Joe Henry says: Drew’s Bayshore Bistro is one of New Jersey’s best kept culinary secrets

You Need to Try Drew’s Bayshore Bistro in Keyport, NJ

I’ve eaten at a lot of restaurants over the years, but Drew’s Bayshore Bistro is firmly on my all-time Top 5 list. And that’s saying something.

I’ve made many trips to New Orleans and experienced some of the incredible Cajun cuisine that city is famous for. But I’ll tell you something: Chef/Owner Drew Araneo can hold his own with the best of them.

Right here in Keyport, New Jersey, Drew is serving up Cajun cuisine that is bold, creative and loaded with flavor. I’ve made many trips to Drew’s over the years and have had the opportunity to sample almost everything on the menu.

Time after time, I’ve been blown away by his creative use of spices, his menu selections and, especially, the specials that have gone on to become customer favorites. This isn’t just my opinion.

drew's bayshore bistro via website drew's bayshore bistro via website

Chef Drew’s talent has been recognized far beyond the Bayshore.

He was named a semifinalist for the prestigious James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic region. And then there was the ultimate culinary showdown. Chef Drew went head-to-head with celebrity chef and television personality Bobby Flay, serving up his signature Voo Doo Shrimp.

Drew walked away with the win!

That Voo Doo Shrimp has become one of the dishes I always recommend when someone tells me they’re heading to Drew’s. It’s a perfect example of what makes his cooking so special.

drew's bayshore bistro via website drew's bayshore bistro via website

A Jersey Shore chef who never forgot his roots

Drew also had some great influence early in his career from a legendary Jersey Shore chef and my good friend, the late Joe Romanowski.

Joe owned the terrific Bay Avenue Trattoria in Highlands, New Jersey, and his kitchen became a starting point for many talented chefs who went on to open and operate successful restaurants of their own here in New Jersey

Unfortunately, Hurricane Sandy destroyed Bay Avenue Trattoria. Not long afterward, we lost Joe to cancer but Joe’s influence lives on through the chefs he helped inspire and Drew is certainly one of them.

Drew’s own restaurant also suffered devastating damage from Hurricane Sandy. Like so many businesses in Keyport and throughout the Jersey Shore, everything changed overnight. Chef Drew and his wife, Tracey, did what Jersey people do.

They regrouped. They worked hard. They rebuilt. And they came back stronger.

They moved the restaurant to higher ground, to its current location on East Front Street in Keyport. Today, when you walk through the doors, you immediately get a great feeling.

The brick walls and New Orleans-inspired décor give the restaurant a warm, inviting atmosphere that makes you feel like you’ve been transported straight to the Crescent City.

drew's bayshore bistro via website drew's bayshore bistro via website

Great food, great atmosphere and a great Jersey Shore story.

Come hungry! Now let’s talk about the food.

You have to try the Voo Doo Shrimp. The gumbo, when it’s available, is another must. The duck dishes are outstanding, as are the pork dishes and you better save room for dessert and I mean save room! The desserts are all made in-house, including the ice cream.

One of the things I love about Drew’s is that the menu keeps you coming back. There are always interesting selections and specials, so even if you’ve been there before, there’s a good chance you’ll find something new to tempt you.

The servers are friendly, knowledgeable and, perhaps most importantly, many of them have been with Chef Drew for years. That kind of longevity says a lot about a restaurant and here’s another bonus: bring your favorite wine or beer. Then bring your appetite.

I’m also thrilled that Chef Drew is sharing his famous Jambalaya recipe with me, which I’ll be sharing with you. So, if you haven’t been to Drew’s Bayshore Bistro yet, what are you waiting for?

I’ve eaten Cajun food in New Orleans, and I can tell you this: you don’t have to leave New Jersey to get an exceptional Cajun meal.

Drew’s Bayshore Bistro is one of my Top 5 favorite restaurants.

I have a feeling it’s about becoming one of your favorites, too.

drew's bayshore bistro via website drew's bayshore bistro via website

Drew’s Bayshore Bistro Chicken, Shrimp and Andouille Jambalaya:

Start with:

¼ cup Canola Oil

1lb of Andouille Sausage (sliced)

1 lb of Tasso Ham (sliced)

1 Onion (med diced)

3 Stalks of Celery (diced)

1 Green Pepper (diced)

1 Red Pepper (diced)

¼ cup of Chopped Garlic

Heat oil in large pot or Dutch oven. Add Andouille Sausage and cook until begins to render.

Add vegetables and garlic and cook until vegetables begin to soften.

Then add:

½ cup of Cajun Seasoning (recipe follows)

1 tbsp of Cayenne Pepper (optional)

2 tbsp of Brown Sugar

Salt and Pepper to taste

Stir seasonings into vegetables and let cook for about 2 minutes to “wake up” seasonings.

Next add:

2 lbs of Chicken (diced)

2 tbsp of Worcestershire Sauce

1 tbsp of Tabasco sauce (or more!)

2 cups of Diced Tomato

4 cups of Chicken Stock

2 ½ cups of Converted Rice

Bring Jambalaya base to a simmer on lower heat.

Let simmer for 12 – 15 minutes

Stir in: 2 lbs Shrimp (peeled and deveined)

Cover, return to low heat, 5 minutes, then shut off heat and let stand until rice is cooked.

Lastly include:

Garnish with Chopped Parsley and Green Onions.

Cajun Seasoning

10 tbsp of Paprika

8 tbsp of Granulated Garlic

4 tbsp of Granulated Onion

4 tbsp of Black Pepper

4 tbsp of Kosher Salt

1 tbsp of Cayenne Pepper (or more!)

1 tbsp of Dry Basil

1 tbsp of Dry Thyme

Combine and store in a covered container

Drew’s Bayshore Bistro Keyport, NJ

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈

LOOK: Record fish caught in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in New Jersey from Land Big Fish. Gallery Credit: Stacker