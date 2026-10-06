Verizon wants out of copper land lines in NJ – who still has one?

Remember when your telephone was attached to your house?

No cellphone. No iPhone plugged into a charger. I mean an actual telephone, connected to the wall by a cord, connected to the outside world by a couple of copper wires.

Verizon would like to get rid of that.

Brandon Bell, Getty Images Brandon Bell, Getty Images

The company is asking federal regulators for permission to discontinue traditional copper-based landline service in parts of New Jersey and eight other states.

Verizon says the ancient copper network is expensive to maintain, increasingly difficult to find parts for, vulnerable to theft and simply obsolete.

AT&T has previously said they wanted to eliminate all copper-based landline service by 2029. Verizon says it would like to begin the discontinuation process in 2027.

Verizon says fewer than 3% of its customers nationwide still use the legacy copper service. In other words, the overwhelming majority of us have already moved on.

Photo by Patti Black on Unsplash Vintage red rotary phone on wooden surface

My parents had a landline. My grandparents had a landline. Everybody I knew had a landline.

You’d call somebody’s house and if nobody answered, you knew they weren’t home. There was no texting them to ask why they weren’t answering. There was no FaceTime. There wasn’t even caller ID for a long time.

And remember the thrill of having a phone with an absurdly long curly cord so you could stretch it halfway across the house to have a private conversation?

Technology has moved on.

Photo by camilo jimenez on Unsplash people using phone while standing

Of course, there is a legitimate catch here.

Traditional copper phone lines can continue working during a power outage because the telephone network supplies the electricity. That’s important for people who live in areas with lousy cellular coverage, as well as some people who rely on medical-alert or security systems.

That’s why the FCC isn’t simply rubber-stamping Verizon’s request. Northjersey.com reports the commission recently delayed its decision while it reviews concerns about whether adequate replacements exist in all affected areas.

In fact Congressman Jeff VanDrew sent FCC Chairman Brendan Carr a letter saying,

“In rural South Jersey, cellular coverage is unreliable in many locations, while copper lines remain essential for medical-alert systems, alarm monitoring, elevator phones, and dependable 911 access. Verizon’s proposal does not justify placing seniors, medically vulnerable residents, people with disabilities, and rural households at risk.”

Now all this isn’t to say if all copper-based landlines go away that landlines themselves automatically go away. It’s just how your landline works would change to other technology like fiber/optic or VoIP. But those don’t necessarily work in a power outage, thus the concern.

63.1% of New Jersey households are now cell phone only having gotten rid of any landline at all, copper or not. The national average is 78%.

These Photos of '80s Office Life Will Take You Back Miss it or not, life in the ’80s office was buzzing with machines, shoulder pads, and face-to-face drama long before email and smartphones — do these photos take you back? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

These Photos of '80s Office Life Will Take You Back Miss it or not, life in the ’80s office was buzzing with machines, shoulder pads, and face-to-face drama long before email and smartphones — do these photos take you back? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈