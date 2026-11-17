Up until a few years ago, I ran every day.

Seven miles a day. At my peak, I was running 7:30 to 8-minute miles. Not bad for a guy in his 50s.

5Ks, 10Ks, half marathons. When I was in great shape, I felt like I was flying. It was a real source of pride.

But all those miles caught up with me. I’m getting a new left knee in early 2027.

These days, I hike. And sometimes I trot.

Me (in yellow) running a race in 2015, back when I was logging seven miles a day. | Photo by Richard Albertson Me (in yellow) running a race in 2015, back when I was logging seven miles a day. | Photo by Richard Albertson

Running, jogging, trotting

The way I see it, there’s running, there’s jogging, and then there’s trotting.

Trotting, to me, is about a 15-minute mile. That’s a few clicks below running. I think I can handle that.

So maybe I’m not retired after all. Maybe this year, I’ll do a Jersey turkey trot.

There are plenty to choose from. Here are 12 across the state. Most are 5Ks, many have a shorter fun run, and all are on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 26, unless noted.

North Jersey

Sparta Education Foundation Turkey Trot, Sparta

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub. 5K at 8:45 a.m., 1-mile fun run at 8:15 a.m.

$40 for the 5K, plus a sign-up fee. The price goes up after Nov. 24.

The 20th year. Benefits the Sparta Education Foundation.

Register

Read Feed Run Turkey Trot, Morristown

Ginty Field. 5K at 8:30 a.m., 1-mile fun run and walk at 8:45, Kids Trot at 9:15.

$35 for the 5K. The price goes up after Nov. 22.

Benefits Literacy Volunteers of Morris County and the Interfaith Food Pantry Network.

Register

Racefaster Thanksgiving Day Run, Glen Rock

Glen Rock Pool, 390 Doremus Ave. 5K at 9 a.m., kids’ fun run around 9:45.

Details

Central Jersey

Run Your Giblets Off Turkey Trot, Holmdel

Bell Works. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. in waves, with walkers at 9:45 and a kids’ run after.

$37 for the 5K run, $35 for the 5K walk.

Register

Trinity Turkey Trot, Princeton

Starts and finishes at Trinity Church, 33 Mercer St.

Proceeds benefit Arm in Arm, Housing Initiatives of Princeton, the Trenton Children’s Chorus and UrbanPromise Trenton.

No race-day registration, so sign up ahead.

Details

South Jersey

Moorestown Turkey Trot, Moorestown

Around the Moorestown High School cross-country course. 5K at 9:30 a.m., 1-mile fun run and walk at 9.

Only $10, plus a sign-up fee. That might be the best deal in the state.

Register

Marlton Turkey Trot, Evesham Township

The 11th year. 5K at 8 a.m.

$30, plus a sign-up fee. The price goes up after Nov. 23.

Register

Fast and the Furriest 5K Turkey Trot, Ocean City

Starts at the Music Pier at 8:30 a.m. 5K run or walk, plus a 1-mile kids’ fun run.

$35. Benefits the Humane Society of Ocean City.

The catch: no dogs, since they aren’t allowed on the boardwalk.

Register

TJ Hunt Memorial 5K Turkey Trot, Wildwood Crest

Starts at the Crest Pier, 5800 Atlantic Ave., at 9 a.m. and loops to the Wildwood Boardwalk. There’s also a 1-mile walk.

$30 for adults, $10 for under 18. Proceeds fund scholarships and help families after a traumatic event.

Details

Can’t make Thursday?

Manasquan Turkey Trot, Saturday, Nov. 21

The 43rd year, with a 5-mile race. Registration is already closed, since there’s no race-week or race-day sign-up. Put it on your calendar for next year.

Details

Tom O’Reilly Turkey Trot, Somerset, Saturday, Nov. 21

Colonial Park. 5K at 10 a.m., 1-mile fun run at 9.

$35 through Nov. 19, $40 on race day. Benefits the Raritan Valley Road Runners scholarship fund.

Register

Haddon Township Turkey Trot, Westmont, Saturday, Nov. 28

124 Haddon Ave. 5K at 9:15 a.m., 1-mile fun run and walk at 8:45.

Register

See you at the finish line

Prices and times can change, so check each race’s page before you go.

And if you see a guy in his 60s trotting along at a 15-minute mile, wave.

That’s me.