I used to run. This Thanksgiving, I’ll trot: NJ turkey trots 2026
Up until a few years ago, I ran every day.
Seven miles a day. At my peak, I was running 7:30 to 8-minute miles. Not bad for a guy in his 50s.
5Ks, 10Ks, half marathons. When I was in great shape, I felt like I was flying. It was a real source of pride.
But all those miles caught up with me. I’m getting a new left knee in early 2027.
These days, I hike. And sometimes I trot.
Running, jogging, trotting
The way I see it, there’s running, there’s jogging, and then there’s trotting.
Trotting, to me, is about a 15-minute mile. That’s a few clicks below running. I think I can handle that.
So maybe I’m not retired after all. Maybe this year, I’ll do a Jersey turkey trot.
There are plenty to choose from. Here are 12 across the state. Most are 5Ks, many have a shorter fun run, and all are on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 26, unless noted.
North Jersey
Sparta Education Foundation Turkey Trot, Sparta
- Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub. 5K at 8:45 a.m., 1-mile fun run at 8:15 a.m.
- $40 for the 5K, plus a sign-up fee. The price goes up after Nov. 24.
- The 20th year. Benefits the Sparta Education Foundation.
- Register
Read Feed Run Turkey Trot, Morristown
- Ginty Field. 5K at 8:30 a.m., 1-mile fun run and walk at 8:45, Kids Trot at 9:15.
- $35 for the 5K. The price goes up after Nov. 22.
- Benefits Literacy Volunteers of Morris County and the Interfaith Food Pantry Network.
- Register
Racefaster Thanksgiving Day Run, Glen Rock
- Glen Rock Pool, 390 Doremus Ave. 5K at 9 a.m., kids’ fun run around 9:45.
- Details
Central Jersey
Run Your Giblets Off Turkey Trot, Holmdel
- Bell Works. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. in waves, with walkers at 9:45 and a kids’ run after.
- $37 for the 5K run, $35 for the 5K walk.
- Register
Trinity Turkey Trot, Princeton
- Starts and finishes at Trinity Church, 33 Mercer St.
- Proceeds benefit Arm in Arm, Housing Initiatives of Princeton, the Trenton Children’s Chorus and UrbanPromise Trenton.
- No race-day registration, so sign up ahead.
- Details
South Jersey
Moorestown Turkey Trot, Moorestown
- Around the Moorestown High School cross-country course. 5K at 9:30 a.m., 1-mile fun run and walk at 9.
- Only $10, plus a sign-up fee. That might be the best deal in the state.
- Register
Marlton Turkey Trot, Evesham Township
- The 11th year. 5K at 8 a.m.
- $30, plus a sign-up fee. The price goes up after Nov. 23.
- Register
Fast and the Furriest 5K Turkey Trot, Ocean City
- Starts at the Music Pier at 8:30 a.m. 5K run or walk, plus a 1-mile kids’ fun run.
- $35. Benefits the Humane Society of Ocean City.
- The catch: no dogs, since they aren’t allowed on the boardwalk.
- Register
TJ Hunt Memorial 5K Turkey Trot, Wildwood Crest
- Starts at the Crest Pier, 5800 Atlantic Ave., at 9 a.m. and loops to the Wildwood Boardwalk. There’s also a 1-mile walk.
- $30 for adults, $10 for under 18. Proceeds fund scholarships and help families after a traumatic event.
- Details
Can’t make Thursday?
Manasquan Turkey Trot, Saturday, Nov. 21
- The 43rd year, with a 5-mile race. Registration is already closed, since there’s no race-week or race-day sign-up. Put it on your calendar for next year.
- Details
Tom O’Reilly Turkey Trot, Somerset, Saturday, Nov. 21
- Colonial Park. 5K at 10 a.m., 1-mile fun run at 9.
- $35 through Nov. 19, $40 on race day. Benefits the Raritan Valley Road Runners scholarship fund.
- Register
Haddon Township Turkey Trot, Westmont, Saturday, Nov. 28
- 124 Haddon Ave. 5K at 9:15 a.m., 1-mile fun run and walk at 8:45.
- Register
See you at the finish line
Prices and times can change, so check each race’s page before you go.
And if you see a guy in his 60s trotting along at a 15-minute mile, wave.
That’s me.
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