If you are over 50, there are some fashion tips I need to share that could help us all out. It's more about what not to wear than what to wear.

Fashion Do's And Don't's For New Jersey Residents Over 50

It all started this week when I switched from shorts to long pants this week. I am a true summer lover, so the switchover is always a tough one for me.

To get it started, I pulled out and washed 3 pairs of jeans, one for the first day, one for the second, and a third to keep in the car in the event of a spilling emergency.

Photo by Tamara Bellis on Unsplash Photo by Tamara Bellis on Unsplash

On day two, I grabbed my jeans to put them on right before I left the house. I realized instantly that something was wrong. I was wearing an old pair of skinny jeans.

Things You Can't Wear After 50

I was running late, so I jumped into the car, left for work, and considered leaving them on. My better senses quickly took over, and I changed into my backup pair as soon as I got to work.

Read More: How Fashion-Obsessed Is New Jersey?

For a brief moment, I considered what would have been the fashion faux pas of the season. No 60-year-old man should wear skinny jeans. Or should we?

I took a minute to do some research. Here's what AI had to say,

Yes, a 60-year-old man can wear skinny jeans if they fit well and he feels confident , though style experts generally advise against skintight styles.

Those words of positive reinforcement have more holes in them than Swiss cheese. You can't leave most men (myself included) alone to determine if something fits well.

Experts Reveal Over 50 Fashion Rules

Here are some of the fashion items that New Jersey residents over 50 should avoid, according to the experts.

Overly youthful trends - If you see it on the Grammy Awards, it's probably not for you.

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Skin-tight clothes - If you're keeping yourself in great shape, that's awesome, but leave a little room for comfort and style.

Lou Russo, Townsquare Media Lou Russo, Townsquare Media

Shredded or distressed jeans - Are you saying after 50, we shouldn't look like the bass player for Bon Jovi?

This is what I say. If you like the way you look in it, and it makes you feel good, wear whatever you want at any age.

50 Things Men Shouldn’t Have After They Turn 40 One of the hardest parts about getting older is coming to grips with the fact that the things that defined you in your 20s aren't so cool when you're in your 40s.

To help guys who are on the other side of 40, BestLife has put together a list of '50 Things No Man Over 40 Should Own'

Now I'm quite a ways past 40 these days (56), but I decided to see just how many of these 50 things I am still clinging to well past their 'expiration' date for a man of my age.

Gallery Credit: Jeff Harkness/B1027.com