We’re all used to getting the occasional Amber alert or weather warning on our phones. Then there are those more piercing, ominous emergency alerts that take over our radios and televisions.

But they are usually only local. And usually only a test.

Rarely do we have such an alert takeover that goes across the entire country. They normally schedule these only once every three years. The last time it happened was October 4 of 2023.

This Tuesday there will be nationwide, simultaneous testing performed of the Emergency Alert System. It’s being conducted jointly by the Federal Emergency Management Agency along with the Federal Communications Commission. The EAS test is scheduled for Tuesday November 17 at 2:20pm.

At approximately that time there will be a full one-minute test of the Emergency Alert System which will take over all radio and television broadcasts and be warned this will include all cable systems and even satellite radio. Just kind of wild that this will be the entire nation and not just a small local area.

You’ll hear this: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 2:20 to 2:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

If this were a real alert the system would allow the president to take over communications nationwide within 10 minutes to give emergency instructions and information to the public.

Again, this will not affect your cell phones because that happens only during testing of the separate Wireless Emergency Alert system.

And this Tuesday around 2:20pm when the nationwide EAS testing occurs, as long as they’re not trying to contact us about our car’s extended warranty I think we’ll be just fine.

BEEP BEEP BEEP: These are the 13 types of Wireless Emergency Alerts auto-pushed to your phone The Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system allows government officials to immediately and automatically push messages to all cell phones and mobile devices within a specific geographical area. There are a total of 13 types of messages that can currently be sent as a Wireless Emergency Alert. Nine of them are weather-related warnings, including one that is brand new as of August 2021. Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

These NJ towns have banned data centers As public concerns surge over electricity demand and stress on resources, a number of New Jersey communities scramble to ban data centers from being built within their borders, well more than 100 as of November 2026, according to Climate Revolution Action Network, Food and Water Watch and the Pinelands Alliance. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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