🎙️ New Jersey generally lets you record a conversation you’re part of without telling anyone else.

📱 Leaving your phone behind to record other people’s private conversation can cross a legal line.

📹 A camera that picks up sound can trigger NJ’s wiretap law. Silent video raises its own privacy questions.

You’re at a diner and a conversation starts to go sideways. You reach for your phone and hit record. Do you have to tell the person across the table?

Generally, no.

Now suppose you leave the phone running on the table when you walk out. If the people still sitting there are having a private conversation, you’ve got a different legal question.

Everyone has a microphone and video camera in their pocket these days. We have doorbell cameras and security systems that are always watching or listening.

Social media incentivizes the posting of viral videos that capture people behaving badly.

Social media incentivizes the posting of viral videos that capture people behaving badly. (Getty Images) Social media incentivizes the posting of viral videos that capture people behaving badly. (Getty Images)

In New Jersey, you are given broad permissions to record audio (and sometimes video) of the things you do and see. However, there are some gray areas and danger zones you should be aware of.

Keep in mind, these are general guidelines, not legal advice. Every situation is fact-specific, and details such as who was speaking, where they were and what your device captured can change the answer.

Can you record a phone call or group conversation in NJ?

Yes, but with exceptions.

New Jersey is a one-party consent state. In most situations, you can secretly record a phone call or an in-person conversation you’re part of. Two people on a call or ten around a conference table? The head count doesn’t change the rule. If you’re outside the conversation, you generally need permission in advance from at least one participant to record a protected conversation.

There are exceptions. The law limits the use of one-party consent when the recording is made or used to commit a crime, a civil wrong or another injurious act. And if someone on a phone call is in another state, that state’s stricter recording law may apply.

A camera that picks up sound can trigger NJ’s wiretap law. Silent video raises its own privacy questions. (Getty Images) A camera that picks up sound can trigger NJ’s wiretap law. Silent video raises its own privacy questions. (Getty Images)

NJ recording rules at a glance

Your own phone call or conversation. You can generally record it without telling the others. Group size does not change the NJ rule. Interstate calls may be subject to stricter laws.

You can generally record it without telling the others. Group size does not change the NJ rule. Interstate calls may be subject to stricter laws. Other people’s private conversation. You generally need advance consent from at least one person taking part in that conversation.

You generally need advance consent from at least one person taking part in that conversation. On a sidewalk or in a park. You can generally film what’s openly visible. Whether an in-person conversation is protected depends on whether the speakers reasonably expected privacy.

You can generally film what’s openly visible. Whether an in-person conversation is protected depends on whether the speakers reasonably expected privacy. In your home or someone else’s. The same audio consent rule applies. Filming in bedrooms and bathrooms raises separate privacy issues.

The same audio consent rule applies. Filming in bedrooms and bathrooms raises separate privacy issues. In a store or restaurant. You can generally record your own conversation under NJ’s wiretap law. The business can set recording rules and ask you to leave.

You can generally record your own conversation under NJ’s wiretap law. The business can set recording rules and ask you to leave. Video with sound. The audio rules apply to conversations your phone, doorbell or security camera captures.

The audio rules apply to conversations your phone, doorbell or security camera captures. Open town council or school board meeting. You can generally record audio or video, including public comment, subject to reasonable rules that prevent disruption. This applies to the open portion of the meeting.

You can generally record audio or video, including public comment, subject to reasonable rules that prevent disruption. This applies to the open portion of the meeting. NJ Senate, Assembly or committee hearing. Recording a Senate session requires advance approval from the Senate president. Recording an Assembly session requires advance approval from the Assembly speaker. For committee hearings, check with the committee aide.

Recording a Senate session requires advance approval from the Senate president. Recording an Assembly session requires advance approval from the Assembly speaker. For committee hearings, check with the committee aide. Police doing their jobs in public. You can generally take photos or record audio or video from a place you have a legal right to be. Stay outside police lines and avoid interfering. These are general guidelines, not legal advice. The facts of each situation matter.

Can you record other people in public or on private property?

Sometimes.

For an in-person conversation, New Jersey law generally looks at whether the speakers showed they expected their words to stay off a recording and whether that expectation was reasonable. Think about the difference between someone shouting on a sidewalk and two people leaning in to talk quietly at the next booth. A restaurant can be open to customers and still be a place where people reasonably expect a particular conversation to stay private.

Inside your home or someone else’s, you can generally record a conversation you’re part of. Owning the house doesn’t give you permission to record a private conversation among guests after you’ve left the room. And a store or restaurant can ask you to stop recording or leave. Staying after you’ve been told to leave can raise a trespass issue.

Can you legally video record someone in New Jersey?

It depends.

Start with the microphone. If your phone, doorbell camera or security system records a conversation, the audio rules still apply. With silent video, you can generally film what’s openly visible from a public sidewalk. Inside a business, its recording policy matters. Inside a home, a camera covering the front door raises different privacy questions than one hidden in a guest bedroom.

New Jersey’s invasion-of-privacy law criminalizes certain nonconsensual recordings of intimate parts or sexual activity where a person reasonably expects privacy. A hidden camera in a private space can also lead to a civil lawsuit even without proof it captured the person suing. Unlawful audio interception can be a third-degree crime and can carry civil liability, too.

Businesses can generally set their own rules prohibiting audio and video recording on their premises. (Getty Images) Businesses can generally set their own rules prohibiting audio and video recording on their premises. (Getty Images)

Can you record a town council, school board or state Legislature meeting in NJ?

Generally yes, but there are limitations.

📱 Town councils and school boards

Yes, you can generally make an audio or video recording of the open portion of the meeting, including public comment. In Tarus v. Borough of Pine Hill, the New Jersey Supreme Court recognized the public’s right to videotape an open council meeting. An earlier appeals court ruling upheld that right for open school board meetings, too. Officials can set reasonable rules to prevent disruption, such as keeping tripods out of the aisle. The right applies to the open portion of the meeting.

📱 At the State House

The Senate and Assembly require advance approval to record their sessions. For the Senate, that approval comes from the Senate president. For the Assembly, it comes from the speaker. Committee chairs set protocol for their hearings, so check with the committee aide before recording. The Legislature offers video of floor sessions and live audio of most State House committee meetings and hearings.

Leaving your phone behind to record other people’s private conversation can cross a legal line. (Getty Images) Leaving your phone behind to record other people’s private conversation can cross a legal line. (Getty Images)

Can you record police in New Jersey?

Yes, as long as you don't interfere.

You can generally film, photograph or record audio of police officers doing their jobs in public, including during an arrest or traffic stop. You can record as a bystander from a place you have a legal right to be, without asking the officer’s permission. You still have to stay outside police lines and avoid interfering with what officers are doing.

The New Jersey attorney general’s directive says officers cannot order a bystander who isn’t interfering to stop recording simply because they’re recording.

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