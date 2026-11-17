Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Danielle Lopez, exiting Wawa in Vincentown (NJ State Police) Danielle Lopez, exiting Wawa in Vincentown (NJ State Police)

Investigators discovered Danielle Lopez's remains during a search Saturday

Lopez disappeared in April 2024 after telling family she was going camping

Dental records were used to identify the remains, her mother told NJ.com.

WOODLAND — The remains of a New Jersey woman who disappeared more than two years ago have been found in a Burlington County state forest.

Danielle Lopez was last seen at the Wawa store on Route 72 in Vincentown on April 13, 2024. Her 2008 two-door blue Hyundai Accent was later found disabled on Lost Lane Road in Penn State Forest in Woodland Township.

The AWARE Foundation said in a Facebook post that Lopez spoke with her family on April 12 and told them she was going camping with her boyfriend in Wharton State Forest. She was never heard from again.

NJ.com reported that police have spoken with the boyfriend, who is serving time in prison in an unrelated case.

During a "comprehensive ground search" Saturday in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest, investigators found the remains while looking for evidence related to Lopez's disappearance, according to the State Police Missing Persons Unit.

Investigators have not disclosed what led to Lopez's disappearance.

Lopez's mother, Sue Quackenbush, wrote on her Facebook page that she was present for the search. It was also the 10th anniversary of her son's death in a car crash in Florida.

"I am forever grateful to the investigation by the NJSP. They have and will continue to keep Danielle's case an utmost priority. I appreciate each and everyone of them," Quackenbush said.

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) Mikie Sherrill

❗ Gov. Mikie Sherrill told MS NOW she supports abolishing the Electoral College and electing presidents by popular vote.

➡️ NJ joined the national popular vote compact in 2008, and participating states hold 222 electoral votes.

❓ The compact needs 270 to take effect, and conservative groups are expected to challenge it in court.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill is joining her fellow Democrats’ calls to abolish the Electoral College and elect U.S. presidents with the national popular vote, saying a New Jersey vote is worth “about one-fifth” of a Wyoming vote.

Sherrill made the comments Friday during an appearance on MS NOW's On the Line with Alicia Menendez. The governor gave a quick "yes" when asked whether she supported eliminating the Electoral College.

"Our votes in New Jersey are worth about one-fifth of what a vote in Wyoming is, for example. That's not democracy. Certainly, I think really creating direct vote for people for the president would be fantastic," Sherrill said.

Under the current Electoral College system, a candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win. New Jersey has 9.5 million residents and 14 electoral votes; Wyoming has fewer than 600,000 residents and three electoral votes.

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Atlantic, said in a statement the governor should focus more on affordability and less on her "audition for President of the United States."

“If Governor Sherrill wanted to spend all her time talking about Washington, she should have stayed in Congress. But in New Jersey, families are more worried about opening their electric bill or their property tax bill than the Governor’s ill-informed opinions on the Electoral College," Testa said.

An ATM machine displays a "not working" screen at a Chase bank in Irving, Texas, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/LM Otero) An ATM machine displays a

Customers reported trouble accessing online banking services Monday.

Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo and other services appeared on Downdetector.

Chase blamed a technical issue and said customers could still access their money.

Thousands of customers reported difficulty accessing online accounts at several major U.S. banks and the money transfer service Zelle on Monday after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused ripple effects throughout the financial system.

Chase said Monday that the technical problems were not the result of a cyberattack, and that they were working to bring banking services back online.

“Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,” a Chase spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

The disruption comes days after two major outages affected other parts of the U.S. economy: A major outage by Microsoft happened Friday and lasted for hours, severely impacting services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot. This was quickly followed by an outage affecting the nation’s air traffic control system Friday that grounded all U.S. flights for several hours and continued to disrupt air travel across the country over the weekend.

Monday's technical issues seem to be centered at Chase customers and customers at other banks trying to transact with Chase. Those banks, including Bank of America and Citigroup, were not having issues with their banking services.

A new Rutgers-led report shows just how deeply artificial intelligence has already seeped into daily life across the Garden State. (Canva) A new Rutgers-led report shows just how deeply artificial intelligence has already seeped into daily life across the Garden State. (Canva)

️ A New Jersey bill would require a human to make the final call on denying a homeowners, auto or flood insurance claim.

Landlords would have to tell renters when they use automated screening tools and have those tools audited for bias.

Lawmakers are weighing new limits on electronic worker monitoring, including when employees are off the clock.

A New Jersey Assembly committee advanced a bill Monday that would keep artificial intelligence from making the final decision to deny a homeowners, auto or flood insurance claim. A claims adjuster or investigator would have to make that call. Supporters say the bill would make the process more transparent, while insurers warn it could limit their use of new technology.

The committee also advanced a bill that would require landlords to notify applicants in writing when they use automated tenant screening tools. Those tools would have to be audited for bias. The proposal would bar landlords from using characteristics such as race, age or disability in screening decisions.

Lawmakers are also considering restrictions on electronic monitoring of employees, including when they’re off the clock. Business groups say the proposal could raise costs and is written broadly enough to cover ordinary workplace software. The committee also took up separate proposals that would give residents and local officials more information about planned data centers before towns consider approving them.

FEMA message about the nationwide EAS test (FEMA) FEMA message about the nationwide EAS test

⚠️FEMA will test the Emergency Alert System Tuesday at 2:20 p.m.

⚠️The message will interrupt radio and TV programming across the country

⚠️Unlike the 2023 test, this one will not trigger cellphone alerts.

This is only a test. Or it will be on Tuesday afternoon.

FEMA will conduct a nationwide Emergency Alert System test Tuesday at 2:20 p.m., briefly interrupting programming on radio, TV, cable TV and satellite radio and television.

The message will state:

"This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 2:20 to 2:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public."

When the test has concluded, normal programming will resume.

If the EAS were to be activated for more than a test it would allow the president to address the nation or share "life-saving information."

The nationwide test is conducted every three years.

Don't do it: 5 things you shouldn't do when deer are on the road Deer are certainly a problem here in New Jersey. Here are five things you shouldn't do if they get in your way while driving. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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