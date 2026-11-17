If you think New Jersey residents complain more than anybody else in America, you are far from the truth.

New Jersey Is Not A Top Complaining State

How many things do you think New Jersey residents complain about? Here is the list I thought of off the top of my head.

We complain about money, construction, taxes, congestion, neighbors, prices, the way people drive, the way people park, and the way people talk. And that was without AI or Google.

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

There is no doubt that, for a small state, New Jersey packs in a lot of complaining. Or do we? We don't, according to a report at Preply.

New Jersey Doesn't Make America's Top 10 States For Complaining

According to a recent study, New Jersey is not the state that complains the most in America. As a matter of fact, we're so far down the list, you might complain about our ranking.

Read More: New Jersey Has A Great Sense Of Humor

The Garden State, for all our complaining and reasons to complain, couldn't even get into the top 10 in this category.

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

New Jersey ranks at #16 on the list of states that complain the most. We couldn't even beat Arkansas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, and none of those states has the Driscoll Bridge.

The States With The Most And Least Complainers

If you want to be where the complaining is top-notch, you need to head to Mississippi, Alabama, or Nevada. They are the top three states for complaining.

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If complaining is not your thing, go to the bottom 3 complaining states. They are Georgia, Oregon, and Connecticut.

10 common complaints we have about New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark