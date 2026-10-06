Trump was right about time change but we’re still stuck with it
Look, I’m not exactly going to make a habit of saying Donald Trump is right.
But on this one? I’m with him.
Trump has been pushing to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, meaning we’d stop this ridiculous twice-a-year ritual of changing every clock in the house, the car, the microwave and whatever other electronic device hasn’t already changed itself.
And for once, Congress actually got something done.
The House passed the Sunshine Protection Act in July by a bipartisan vote of 308-117.
The bill would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, giving us that extra hour of evening daylight all year long. It then went to the Senate, where apparently it went to die of natural causes. The Senate never took it up before leaving town.
There was a Hail Mary pass though. At the final hour Trump put out this passionate plea on Truth Social.
I say let’s stop playing with the clocks. But not for those reasons Trump brought up. I never felt dazed or ‘out of it’ or medically impaired by time changes.
It’s simply that I want the extra daylight in the afternoon and evening. I’d much rather have it when people are actually awake and doing things - going for a walk, playing golf, taking the kids somewhere, sitting outside, going to a restaurant or just enjoying the fact that it’s not pitch black at 5 p.m. in December.
Yes, I know the argument against it: winter mornings would be darker. That’s a legitimate concern, especially for kids going to school and people heading to work early. In some places, sunrise could approach 9 a.m.
But I’ll take that trade.
Yes we tried it once decades ago. Yes many disliked it. I feel with a better public awareness campaign and a few years to get used to it things would work just fine. We’ve been changing the clocks twice a year for generations. Maybe it’s time to stop pretending it’s a good idea.
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