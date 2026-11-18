Morris County, I hope you’re hungry, because a chain that has been thriving in the Garden State just opened up in Ledgewood.

Tommy’s Tavern + Tap is officially open in Ledgewood, NJ

They had their grand opening on Wednesday Nov. 18, 2026.

“We are beyond grateful to already feel so welcomed by this community, and we have been so excited to open these doors,” they posted on Instagram.

Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook

Tommy’s popular menu items include specialty burgers, sushi, salads, appetizers, coal-fired pizza (both red and white pies), and tasty chicken wings.

And let’s not forget about the craft beers and specialty cocktails.

Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook

Where can you find Tommy’s Tavern and Tap in New Jersey?

There are many Tommy’s restaurants in the Garden State:

🍕 3492 Route 9 Freehold, NJ

🍕 823 State Route 3 Clifton, NJ

🍕 2050 Route 70 Cherry Hill, NJ

🍕 1007 Route 1 Edison, NJ

🍕 2150 Highway 35 Sea Girt, NJ

🍕 1279 Hooper Ave. Toms River, NJ

Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook

🍕 600 Somerset Corporate Blvd. Bridgewater Township, NJ

🍕 1030 Ocean Ave. Sea Bright, NJ

🍕 11 The Promenade Edgewater, NJ

🍕 3535 Route 1 Suite 370 Princeton, NJ

🍕 1900 State Route 10 Morris Plains, NJ

🍕 71 State Highway 23 Wayne, NJ

🍕 40 Centerton Road Mount Laurel Township, NJ

They also have locations in our neighboring states of New York, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

The newest Tommy’s Tavern + Tap is located at 303 Route 10 in Ledgewood, NJ.

@tommystaverntap via Instagram @tommystaverntap via Instagram

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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