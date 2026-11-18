🚨The Jackson pizzeria won national attention for its famous upside-down square pie

🚨Owner Peter Grippo discovered broken glass and a missing cash register

🚨Supporters flooded Grippo with calls as he vowed to keep the business open

The Ocean County pizzeria that earned the title of "best pizza in the tri-state area" from Good Morning America was broken into early Wednesday morning.

Peter Grippo, the owner of Jackson's Brooklyn Square Pizza, shared video on the restaurant's TikTok account showing broken glass throughout the restaurant on New Prospect Road and the empty spot where one of his registers had been. His phone rang at 5:45 a.m. with news of the break-in from his alarm company.

"Everybody's okay. I don't know if it was spite work. They left the refrigerator doors open. I just don't get it. It is what it is, right? I'm not the first. I won't be the last," Grippo told New Jersey 101.5.

He and his family appeared on Good Morning America in 2024, where their famous upside-down square pie won. Barstool Pizza's David Portnoy also visited and gave the restaurant an 8.9 review.

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A pizzeria owner known for helping his neighbors

But Grippo is also known for his quiet generosity, according to Jackson Town Council Vice President Giuseppe Palmeri.

"People love his food because it's delicious, but they also love his place because he's kind and giving," Palmeri told New Jersey 101.5. "There have been instances where there were people in Jackson that were ill and Peter would send dinner to their home. Always supports the school district. If there was an event, he would donate pizza to the school district. He's just a giving guy."

Grippo said he received "a thousand phone calls" from supporters and called himself blessed despite the break-in. Brooklyn Square has locations in Bradley Beach, Manalapan, Marlboro, Shrewsbury and Toms River, but Jackson is the "headquarters."

The restaurant was open for business as usual Wednesday.

'I'm not going nowhere,' Grippo says

"A lot of people think I'm leaving. I'm not going nowhere," Grippo said. "It's a s****y feeling. I feel violated. But this is my baby. Nobody got hurt."

Jackson police are investigating the break-in but would not disclose details about the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the break-in should call 732-928-1111.

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