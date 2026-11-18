📺 "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" returns in January 2027 with three familiar faces and a new group of women.

💄 The newcomers include business owners, a medical spa founder and a former Bollywood choreographer now living in Alpine.

🏡 Season 15 also brings a fresh look at North Jersey's wealthy communities, with a few familiar reality TV faces popping up.

After an extended pause, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” return to Bravo in the new year, with its trio of veteran reality stars joined by new women from across New Jersey.

Well, from across North and maybe parts of Central Jersey — still no South Jersey Housewives, yet, unless you count part-time Shore houses.

Read More: Who to expect in Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 15

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga lead RHONJ season 15 (Photo by Santiago Felipe , Getty Images) RHONJ cast for season 15

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania seem to have smoothed over their past tensions, according to coverage leading up to the season 15 reveal.

Giudice, who lives in Montville, is the only remaining original cast member, since debuting her table-flipping skills in season one.

Gorga, her sister-in-law and a Franklin Lakes resident, joined in season three, while Catania began as a friend of the show and was "upped" to a main cast member with season seven.

RHONJ star Dolores Catania (R) with fiance Paulie Connell (L) (Photo by Santiago Felipe / Getty Images) RHONJ cast for season 15

In March, it was confirmed that this trio would return, joined by newcomers.

There are a pair of sisters in the new cast (Xio and Juliette), who bring their own tensions.

A few thriving businesses are attached to the additions: A nurse practitioner who has created a medical spa with two locations, and a founder of the Artist Makeup Academy (AMA) based in Union County.

Another key addition - a Bollywood choreographer turned Alpine resident, whose ritzy hometown gets a solid spotlight on season 15.

Newest Real Housewives of New Jersey

Malvina Blloshmi

Malvina Blloshmi was born in Albania and emmigrated to the U.S. as a teen. She now lives in Bergen County (Allendale) with her fiancé and their young son.

The couple co-owns a cocktail mixer company, Dirty Pelican.

Natia Rufolo, a new member of the RHONJ season 15, on Nov. 11, 2026 in New York City (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/ Getty Images for Universal Pictures) RHONJ cast for season 15

Natia Rufolo

Natia Rufolo is a board certified nurse practitioner and well-known aesthetic injector who built Injx by Nat. The medical spa business has offices in both Cranford and Morristown, with new locations being added in Westfield and Florham Park.

They specialize in polydioxanone (PDO) threading, a non-surgical cosmetic procedure to lift and tighten skin.

Rufolo was born in the Republic of Georgia and emmigrated as a young child. She is married and has two young children.

The Rufolos live in Mendham, according to social media posts and a local magazine feature about the interior design of their new home.

RHONJ costars (L-R) Vanessa Barrera, Teresa Giudice, Juliette Collazo ( BravoTV via Instagram screenshot) RHONJ cast for season 15

Juliette Collazo

Juliette Collazo is sisters with fellow RHONJ newbie Xio Cammarota. Collazo founded the Artist Makeup Academy in Rahway, which teaches beauty techniques and helps aspiring professionals earn certifications. She has also been glam squad captain for many a bride — including fellow castmate, Natia Rufolo.

Collazo is married with two young children and eight chickens — many of her check-ins on social put her in the Flemington area.

She and her husband had their 2016 "rustic chic" wedding at Sterlingbrook Farm in Pittstown.

Xio Cammarota

Xio Cammarota (first name pronounced “sea-oh" according to her Instagram) is sisters with fellow RHONJ newcomer, Juliette Collazo.

Cammarota was born in Puerto Rico, but was state-side by her teens, to meet her high school sweetheart-turned-husband. They share one son.

She used to work with Collazo at the Artist Makeup Academy until recently to start a marketing firm — which is apparently part of her reinvention in the upcoming season, according to Bravo.

Cammarota's Linkedin has her based in Morristown— we'll see where her story unfolds in January.

RHONJ season 15 (L-R) Deeba Patel and Dolores Catania (BravoTV via Instagram screenshot) RHONJ season 15 promo (BravoTV via Instagram screenshot)

Deeba Patel

Deeba Patel was born and raised in Mumbai, India, and moved to the U.S. in her 20s, according to Bravo Insider.

She previously worked as a dance teacher and choreographer for stars of Bollywood movies and has embraced life as a mother of two and multi-business owner, with her husband.

Patel lives in Alpine, which has been the state's longest running, richest zip code.

It's actually overdue for the RHONJ franchise to arrive in Alpine, but with the cameras rolling, a couple other locals also make their debuts.

Fellow Alpine resident, Vanessa Barerra is listed as an official friend of the cast this season.

Barerra, grew up in New York City and has lived in Alpine for over a decade, where she and her husband are raising their two children. Born in Mexico to Colombian parents, Barerra recently became the first Latina elected to the Alpine Board of Education.

Through a children’s book "The Adventures of Valiant Valentina," she also honors the memory of her oldest daughter, who died in 2013 of a rare congenital heart condition.

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

Fellow Alpine residents, Ice T and Coco - no strangers to reality TV themselves, are seen in photos and reels from a Diwali party that the housewives attended.

And, the rapper turned actor has confirmed that they make an appearance on the season.

After glancing over the first teaser from Bravo, the new stars' Instagram feeds and a "sneak peek" of footage shared to social media, it's also clear that these ladies have more diverse roots than previous seasons.

Cast of the Real Housewives of NJ from season one in 2009 (Andrew H. Walker, Getty Images) Cast of the Real Housewives of NJ from season one in 2009 (Andrew H. Walker, Getty Images)

For years, non-residents have seen a strong representation of the state’s Italian American population on screen — the first season of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" aired in 2009 — the same year as MTV’s “Jersey Shore” featured some New York transplants — and ten years after HBO’s “Sopranos” made it seem like a majority of the state was of Italian descent.

Yes, those are deep roots for those who have them, but in reality roughly 18% of the state's population claim Italian ancestry, according to the New Jersey Italian Heritage Commission.

That’s just over 1.5 million people in New Jersey — out of 9.5 million residents.

Of the new cast members, some ladies were born in the Republic of Georgia, Albania, India, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

RHONJ season 15 cast (L-R) Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice on June 22 2026 at FIFA World Cup 2026 Suite in East Rutherford (Photo by Bryan Bedder/ Getty Images for Casamigos) RHONJ cast for season 15

Comments on the flurry of reels and photos by Bravo and the cast run from excitement to old fans worried that the “Jersey accent” is becoming more extinct.

Time will tell, once the drama and high-end lifestyles start unfolding on Jan. 19, 2027.

Must-visit NJ spots for RHONJ fans Since season 1, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" has shown off lots of fabulous spots for food and more across NJ. Here are places linked to the Bravo series worth a visit. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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