I hate being cold. I actually just got a heated vest, which I absolutely LOVE. If you’re looking for a great gift idea this holiday season, I totally recommend it for that special person in your life who’s always COLD!! It’ll warm them right up!

And although the fall temperatures here in New Jersey have been gorgeous, unfortunately, we all know a cold, long winter is right around the corner.

And as much as I like to bundle up and keep the heat in my home at a good temperature, sleep experts say using a heavy blanket or keeping the bedroom too warm is one of the most common reasons people wake up in the middle of the night during the colder months.

So, what's the best room temperature for a good night’s sleep?

The ideal temperature for sleep is between 65-68 degrees, according to the Sleep Foundation.

But according to American Standard Air it should be even cooler, recommending you keep your bedroom temperature between 60-67 degrees.

So, if you’re waking up in the middle of the night, tossing and turning, and having a hard time going back to sleep, it’s a good idea to make sure your room temperature isn’t too warm.

And with the rising cost of heating your home these days, I’m all for keeping my home a little cooler this winter!

If you’re constantly battling over the thermostat, at least now we have a good idea of what temperature we should keep our homes at overnight.

I’m good skipping winter all together here in New Jersey! Right after the holidays, I’m ready to bring on spring!!

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi