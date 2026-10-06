In my opinion, the 1999 found footage horror movie ‘The Blair Witch Project’ had one of the best marketing campaigns of all time.

People legitimately believed that the people in the movie were missing for real and that a witch in the woods did something brutal to them.

(Morbid trivia item: according to IMDb, the mother of one of the stars actually received sympathy cards because people believed her daughter had passed)

Filming it with the shaky cam, making it seem like innocent twenty-somethings were running for their lives added much more to the real terror.

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Once you found out that it was all a part of the movie’s promotion and not an actual haunting, didn’t you have a ton of questions?

Well, you’ll soon have a chance to have those queries answered by the stars of the movie themselves.

Mere hours before you celebrate Halloween, you have a chance to see a screening of ‘The Blair Witch Project’ followed by a Q&A with the stars of the film, Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard and Michael C. Williams.

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The movie follows three film students who went missing after traveling into a forest in Maryland with the intent of making a documentary on the local Blair Witch legend.

The “recovered” footage left audiences terrified. So what do the stars have to say about it?

Find out by going to the screening and Q&A at the Bergen Performing Arts Center on Oct. 30 at 7:00 p.m.. For O.G. fans and newcomers discovering the film for the first time, this is a chance to go beyond the film to hear how the nightmare came to life.

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BergenPAC is located at 30 North Van Brunt Street in Englewood, N.J.

Tickets are on sale now on BergenPAC’s website or Ticketmaster.

Just be sure to not stand in any corners facing the wall, no good can come from that.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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