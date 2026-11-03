Since 2009, Bareburger has been providing customers with high-quality, eco-friendly burgers, cheesesteaks, tenders, and a variety of sides all made with ethically sourced ingredients.

They pride themselves on the diverse menu that ensures a tasty experience while promoting sustainability.

Though they are beloved by customers, all good things must come to an end.

@bareburger_newjersey via Instagram @bareburger_newjersey via Instagram

Unfortunately, the chain announced on social media that they will have to shut down their restaurant in Ridgewood, NJ on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Bareburger Ridgewood is shutting its doors

We’re sad to share that our Ridgewood location will be closing this week. A huge thank you to our loyal guests for all the support over the years.

@bareburger_newjersey via Instagram @bareburger_newjersey via Instagram

As a thank you, they are going out with a bang.

From now until they close down for good on Nov. 8, they will offer all-day Happy Hour pricing, so you can get your fill of your favorite burgers, milkshakes, or fries.

Bareburger’s other Garden State locations are still open for you to enjoy:

🍔 Edgewater, NJ – 78 The Promenade

🍔 Closter, NJ – 129 Vervalen Street

🍔 Montclair, NJ – 480 Bloomfield Avenue

🍔 Westfield, NJ – 126 Central Avenue

🍔 Woodcliff Lake, NJ – 455 Chestnut Ridge Road

@bareburger_newjersey via Instagram @bareburger_newjersey via Instagram

The staff sends warm regards to anyone who stopped by the establishment for a bite.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all the love, memories, and support over the years. Ridgewood, we’ll miss you!”

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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