🚨Jackson police arrested a USPS employee Monday while he was making deliveries

🚨Authorities charged him in connection with a Sept. 26 incident

🚨The arrest comes as Jackson officials push for changes at a troubled post office

JACKSON — A US Postal Service employee was arrested while on his delivery route on Monday.

The man, whose name was not disclosed, was taken into custody by the Jackson Township Police Special Response Team and the Federal Postal Police on Monday. The charges stem from an incident that took place on September 26.

A photo by The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the arrest, showed at least six officers around the small delivery truck.

The driver was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal attempt, criminal mischief and harassment. The location of the arrest nor the identity of the employee were disclosed.

The US Postal Service on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Jackson officials have been pushing USPS for changes

The township has been pushing for improvements to its post office on Bennetts Mills Road following complaints about overcrowding, inadequate parking and staffing issues.

The facility can be challenging to enter and exit at times, according to a letter from Mayor Jennifer Kuhn, Rep. Chris Smith, state State Sen. Owen Henry, Assemblymen Alex Sauickie and Robert Clifton.

The letter calls on the USPS to make "immediate operational improvements" while a long term solution is considered including a second full-service post office, or modernization of the current building.

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