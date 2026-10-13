☑️A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida at 6:33 a.m. Tuesday

☑️Sunrise sunlight created the glowing “space jellyfish” effect over the East Coast

☑️The Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to reach the ISS at 11 a.m.

The “space jellyfish” made a return to the skies over New Jersey early Tuesday morning.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft lifted off as scheduled at 6:33 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It is headed for the International Space Station with 6,300 pounds of equipment and supplies.

The timing of the launch allowed the rising sun to reflect off the rocket’s exhaust plume, creating the “space jellyfish” effect over much of the East Coast. Launch afficinado Gene Hirschel said it was a perfect morning to see the launch with lots of blue sky.

SpaceX launch seen from Long Beach Island Tues., Oct. 13, 2026 (Brian Horton)) SpaceX launch seen from Long Beach Island Tues., Oct. 13, 2026

ISS also visible over New Jersey

The Dragon is scheduled to dock with the ISS at 11 a.m. It will return in mid-November with time-critical research and cargo, splashing down off the coast of California.

Chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that that the ISS itself also made a flyover New Jersey just before the launch. It was visible for about 8 minutes as a bright, steady, unblinking point of light. If you missed it Tuesday it will pass again on Wednesday, according to Zarrow.

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SpaceX launch seen from Bayville Tues., Oct. 13, 2026 (Bob from Bayville) SpaceX launch seen from Bayville Tues., Oct. 13, 2026

Map shows area where the launch of NASA’s SpaceX CRS-35 mission Tues., Oct. 13, 2026 (NASA) Map shows area where the launch of NASA’s SpaceX CRS-35 mission Tues., Oct. 13, 2026

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