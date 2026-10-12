✅The mother of an injured teen says the teen driver was her daughter's ex-boyfriend

✅Her daughter says his SUV passed the group several times before hitting them

✅The driver faces seven aggravated assault counts and a joyriding charge

LINDENWOLD — Was a relationship gone wrong the reason a 16-year-old struck a group of teens?

The mother of one of the six teens run over by an SUV on Tuesday told NJ.com that the driver is her daughter's ex-boyfriend and that it is "very possible" the crash on Gibbsboro Road was "intentional." She was not identified to protect her daughter from "unwanted attention."

Her daughter said the teen, who has not been identified because of his age, drove past the group several times before jumping the sidewalk. She urged the public to show empathy toward all the victims, saying speculation about the crash is causing them "more harm, mentally and emotionally."

Driver's mom defends son

The driver's mother, meanwhile, told Telemundo 62 in a Spanish-language interview that her son did not intend to hurt anyone. She said he tried to help the victims but did not know how to react. He had called her and said he was on his way to pick her up.

The driver does not have a license, according to a NJ.com report.

He faces one count of second-degree aggravated assault, six counts of third-degree aggravated assault and a charge of joyriding.

Lindenwold police have not disclosed what led to the crash of the SUV, the identity of the driver or of the driver because of their ages.

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