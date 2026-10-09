🔵A 16-year-old faces aggravated assault charges after an SUV struck six teens

🔵The driver's mother told Telemundo 62 that her son did not intend to hurt anyone.

🔵 A victim's family seeks help for the teens expected long recovery

LINDENWOLD — The mother of a teen charged after an SUV struck six teenagers in Lindenwold defends her son, saying he did not intend to hurt anyone, as the family of one of the victims asks for help with his recovery.

Lindenwold police have charged a 16-year-old with driving a Cadillac SUV onto the curb along East Gibbsboro Road and striking six teens ages 14 to 16. Video posted by Telemundo 62 shows the SUV jumping the curb and hitting the teens without any apparent attempt to slow down. The posted speed limit is 25 mph.

The teen's mother, whose identity was not disclosed, told Telemundo 62 in a Spanish-language interview that her son did not intend to hurt anyone. She said he tried to help the victims but did not know how to react. He had called her and said he was on his way to pick her up.

Unnamed sources told NBC Philadelphia that some of the teens struck are members of the Lindenwold High School soccer team. The driver does not have a license, according to a NJ.com report.

A passenger in the SUV told Telemundo 62 that he tried to back up the vehicle in an effort to help. He said the driver pressed the accelerator too hard.

Families face a long recovery after the Lindenwold crash

The mother of the teen she described as the most seriously injured told Telemundo 62 that her son has not had any visitors yet because he gets tired easily. She thanked the community for its support.

The mother of Nahum Ramirez, another teen hit by the SUV, said in a GoFundMe campaign that her son was severely injured and faces a long recovery. Donations will cover medical bills, hospital expenses and rehabilitation.

"We are taking things one day at a time as we cope with the physical, emotional, and financial toll of what has happened, grateful every day that he is still with us," according to a translation of the campaign page.

The driver, who was not identified because of his age, is being held at the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center. He faces one count of second-degree aggravated assault, six counts of third-degree aggravated assault and a charge of joyriding.

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