🚑 A former Camden County EMT was sentenced to five years in prison.

📱 Investigators found more than 1,000 images and videos on his devices.

⚖️ He must register as a sex offender and permanently lost his EMT license.

BERLIN BOROUGH — An EMT has been sentenced to five years in prison for distributing disturbing child abuse material online.

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Jeremy Algarin, 31, of Berlin Borough received his prison sentence in Superior Court in Camden County last week. Algarin must register as a sex offender and face parole supervision for life.

He previously pleaded guilty to second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators found more than 1,000 files

In August 2025, Camden County detectives got a tip about a Discord account that was used to possess and distribute CSAM. Prosecutors said the account belonged to Algarin.

Investigators then found more than 1,000 images and videos of related illicit material on his cell phone and other devices.

On Aug. 6, 2025, he was arrested and taken to Camden County Jail.

Read More: NJ court limits police use of Google location data

(Photo by appshunter.io on Unsplash) A phone with Discord open

Neighbors said they were surprised

At the time of his arrest, Algarin's neighbors said to ABC 6 Action News that they had no idea what he was up to.

"He hangs out with the kids, with us, great guy, hard-working. It's just a shock to hear what he did and endanger himself as well as the kids," one woman said.

The state has since revoked his paramedic/EMT license.

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