As we enter local summer in the Garden State, it’s time to enjoy our hidden gems in peace.

If you’re looking for a easy place with great chicken and burgers, look no further than Eat Buzz Bird, a fast-casual joint that just opened earlier this year whose owners intend on making it a new go-to spot for those visiting the Jersey Shore.

The family-owned restaurant offers crispy chicken, smashburgers, wraps, salads, tenders, wings, and fries, including Buzz fries with seasoning and ‘Ya-Ya sauce.’

Eat Buzz Bird via Instagram Eat Buzz Bird via Instagram

They also have other sides like mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, Buzz slaw, and ‘Bang’N Bites,’ which are crispy chicken bites tossed in Kung-Fu sauce and drizzled with hot honey.

Come hungry. Leave obsessed.

You can wash those down with one of their dirty sodas, lemonades, or iced tea.

By the way, for those with dietary restrictions, they do have gluten-free options.

Eat Buzz Bird via Instagram Eat Buzz Bird via Instagram

Those behind East Buzz Bird promise fresh ingredients (no shortcuts or frozen gimmicks), handcrafted food, genuine hospitality, and creating a place where everyone feels welcome.

We didn’t want to open a restaurant. We wanted to open THE restaurant.

East Buzz Bird is open daily from 11:30 a.m. through 9:00 p.m.. You can find them at 519 Rt. 70 in Brick, NJ.

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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