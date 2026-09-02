Earlier this week I wrote about New Jersey having the nation's biggest car insurance rate increase for the second-year running. I did not expect the response. That story pulled 740 reactions, 569 comments, and 357 shares on Facebook alone. So today, I want to hand the floor over to you.

The dollar figures readers actually shared were the most useful part

One reader broke down three straight years of his own renewal: up 24% in 2024, 17% in 2025, and 10% this year, with no change in cars or drivers on the policy. Another said adding his son to the family plan pushed the bill to $8,000 a year, even after shopping for the cheapest option he could find. A 64-year-old reader with a 23-year-old car and decades with no points said he's still paying $1,000 a year for liability alone, calling it "insane." Another reader with three cars, including one covering an 18-year-old driver, put the total at $12,000 a year. And one comment stuck with me more than any other: "I pay more for car insurance than my mortgage now."

One reader beat me to a detail I'd already reported

I wrote about New Jersey's minimum liability coverage climbing from 15/30 to 25/50, and now up again to 35/70, and about more than half the legislators behind those laws being personal injury attorneys themselves. A reader named Holly landed on the exact same two facts independently in the comments, tracing the coverage increases and noting how many of the sponsoring legislators stand to benefit professionally from more litigation. When a reader's own research lines up point for point with your reporting, that's usually a sign you were looking in the right place.

Another comment added useful historical context I hadn't included: back in 1973, New Jersey's minimum coverage limits were just 10/20/5, only raised when the state introduced "no-fault" insurance in the mid-'70s, back when an emergency room visit cost $75. However you feel about where the number sits today, it's worth knowing this isn't the first time New Jersey has moved that particular lever.

A few readers had actual ideas, not just frustration

Several comments landed on the same practical suggestion: open New Jersey up to more out-of-state insurers to increase competition. One reader put it plainly, arguing that restrictions on smaller insurers' market share leave residents with fewer real choices, and less competition tends to mean higher prices. Whether or not that's the right fix, it's a more constructive conversation than most comment sections manage.

And then there was the timing joke, which honestly, fair

A genuinely large number of you pointed out that this rate hike news landed the same week New Jersey's new law allowing to-go cocktails took effect, and the jokes wrote themselves. "Now that we can get drinks to go, I'm sure rates will go down," one reader wrote. Another: "One for the road, literally." I can't argue with the comedic timing. I just hope nobody's actually testing that theory on Route 1.

Not everyone agreed on the why behind the increase, plenty of theories got thrown around in the comments, and I'm not going to relitigate all of them here. But the actual numbers readers shared tell their own story clearly enough. This isn't an abstract statistic. It's showing up in real bills, for real families, across every corner of this state.